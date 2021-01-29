SEGA’s restructuring has not gone unnoticed by those trying to understand the hidden movements of the video game industry. And the reason is that again speculation has begun about a possible purchase of Sega by Xbox. Even more so when there are reports that Microsoft would be preparing to make a purchase as important as Bethesda’s. The truth is that there has been much speculation over the last six to twelve months that Microsoft might be interested in acquiring SEGA, in which some Microsoft executives are involved. And that speculation has just started once again.

SEGA’s restructuring is basically about the Sega’s video game and entertainment divisions are breaking up. CCO Toshihiro Nagoshi will take over as Creative Director as of April 1. How does this involve Xbox and Microsoft? The answer is precisely that these movements would facilitate a future purchase.

What if we had the Dreamcast games on Xbox?

SEGA restructuring fuels speculation of a possible Xbox purchase

Sega continues to be a major publisher in the video game industry. But many may not know that Sega also has another successful business, which is its thriving pachinko business. In Japan, pachinko exists as a kind of loophole in the country’s strict gambling laws. And until now, Sega’s video game and pachinko efforts have been housed within the same organization. This is what will reform SEGA’s restructuring, allowing Sega video games and Sammy pachinko games will now be hosted by different companies.

Undoubtedly the restructuring of Sega so that its pachinko business efforts are no longer included in the company’s video game subsidiary would make it easier for a company like Microsoft to acquire this new Sega game company without also getting involved with the Japanese pachinko industry. Something that was precisely one of the difficulties for this purchase to be carried out. Of course, for now there is nothing but speculation.