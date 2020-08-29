The Russian side is ready to listen to what the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) says about the situation in Belarus, but not the European Union. As the Federation Council explained to Izvestia, the republic’s membership in the organization gives the OSCE such a right. At the same time Moscow has questions for her: according to Russian diplomats, the organization deliberately missed the opportunity to observe the Belarusian elections, and therefore its statements about falsifications can be considered “irresponsible” and “politically biased.”

We didn’t go ourselves

On August 28, Vienna hosted a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council dedicated to the situation in Belarus … It was convened by the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Albania Edi Rama, who chairs the organization in 2020.

At this meeting, he said that the situation in the republic should be resolved in the course of an internal political dialogue between the people and the authorities. “With full respect for independence, sovereignty and human rights.” Edi Rama stressed: he and the OSCE Chairman in 2021, Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde are ready “to help establish a process in which the parties will hear each other” … Based on this, the representative of Tirana put forward an initiative “To create a certain kind of means of assistance within the organization” to resolve the conflict.

At the same time, as Sokol Bega, Adviser-Minister of the Permanent Mission of Albania to the OSCE, told Izvestia, the agenda of the Permanent Council provided for the discussion of the issue, but not the adoption of specific decisions on it.

– The OSCE is ready to support an open and constructive dialogue in Belarus, and for this purpose the Chairman-in-Office [Эди Рама] together with the next chairman [Анн Линде] offered the government of the republic to pay a visit to the country, the diplomat noted. – The Chairmanship believes that the OSCE has every opportunity to support Belarus.

A request for a visit from Tirana and Stockholm was sent to Minsk on 17 August. Its stated goal is to discuss the current situation in the republic with representatives of the authorities and the opposition. There is no answer to this request yet.

The Russian side at the meeting of the Permanent Council reacted critically to the Albanian proposal: as Alexander Lukashevich, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OSCE, said, Minsk should not “impose” mediation in the dialogue with the opposition, the decision on this matter is the sovereign right of Belarus … The diplomat recalled the Ukrainian crisis in 2014, when the European mediators in the person of Germany, Poland and France “did not prevent the development of the scenario of a bloody coup in Kiev.”

– The reputation of Western countries as “honest brokers” is thus discredited. This is projected onto the OSCE as well, – said Alexander Lukashevich , stressing that the Albanian initiative should be agreed by the members of the organization, and the OSCE assistance itself should be carried out at the request of Belarus “on a constructive, depoliticized basis, respecting the principle of sovereignty.”

The Russian side has repeatedly imputed to the organization that its Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) refused to monitor the voting in Belarus.

– Belarusians have invited this organization to send observers to the presidential elections. On the day the invitation was received, the organization said that it would not send observers because the invitation “arrived late” – stated formerly Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. – <...> None of the OSCE members, including Belarus, has any obligation to invite observers at any specific time. …

The ODIHR, when asked by Izvestia to comment on the words of the Russian minister, referred to its statement dated July 15th: it says that the organization was prevented from sending its observers to Belarus by the lack of a timely invitation (more than two months before the elections) … By that time, the formation of election commissions and registration of candidates had already been completed – these are two aspects of the ODIHR designated as those that need to be improved in the republic, the Bureau noted.

“The ODIHR received an official invitation from the Belarusian authorities after the publication of our statement on July 15,” ODIHR press secretary Katya Andrush told Izvestia. – We would like to emphasize that the decision [не отправлять наблюдателей] It was not made because of a reluctance to follow the presidential elections on August 9 – the ODIHR has observed all national elections in Belarus since 2001.

Alyaksandr Lukashevich at a meeting of the permanent council criticized the Bureau’s findings on violations of electoral procedures, which it made public after the Belarusian elections. According to the diplomat, Moscow considers “such irresponsible, politically biased statements by the ODIHR inadmissible”.

Unimplemented sanctions

In parallel with this, a two-day informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU countries ended in Berlin. The situation in Belarus has become its main topic … European diplomats once again discussed but did not accept the list of high-ranking Belarusian officials against whom sanctions will be imposed. As Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petrichk said, restrictions will affect 20 people, the final list will be formed within a month – whether the president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will be included in it is still unknown … As a result, the foreign ministers of the EU countries once again announced their non-recognition of the voting results and announced their intention to increase pressure on the Belarusian authorities.

“Under any circumstances, the EU must keep open channels of communication with both the government and the opposition and do everything possible to conduct a political dialogue,” said Elena Yoncheva, a member of the European Parliament’s Security and Defense Subcommittee, Bulgarian MP, to Izvestia. “However, we cannot turn a blind eye to the arrests and horrific acts of violence and torture committed against peaceful demonstrators.

In a situation where two key European organizations are looking for a solution to the crisis in Belarus, the Russian side is inclined to substantively discuss what the OSCE is saying.

– There is a fundamental difference between the approaches of the OSCE and the European Union: Belarus is a member of the first organization, but not a member of the second, ”Konstantin Kosachev, head of the Federation Council committee on international affairs, told Izvestia. … “Therefore, what is happening inside the country can be discussed in the OSCE with its consent. This organization operates on the principle of consensus, so any options will be possible if all of its participants agree with them.

As for the EU, according to the senator, when discussing Belarus, it goes beyond its own competence … And if the European Union begins to make any decisions with respect to the republic – be it sanctions or non-recognition of elections – then this, of course, is interference in internal affairs , summed up Konstantin Kosachev.