The time bands for entering and leaving work and class are no longer the ones with the greatest demand in favor of leisure time A user of the MUyBICI bicycle rental service makes use of the bench located in the Regional Library, the one most used in recent years. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM PEDRO NAVARRO Friday, 5 March 2021, 03:18



The use of the bicycle as a habitual means of transport has been one of the municipal government’s stakes in recent legislatures. The main example of this is the expansion of the bike-path network in the municipality of Murcia, which has now reached 117 kilometers and is expected to continue growing in the coming months. This circumstance has fa