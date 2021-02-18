Cirsa logo in one of its gaming rooms.

Cirsa, the gambling sector operator of the Blackstone fund since 2018, lost 254.6 million euros last year, which represents a 38-fold increase in losses suffered the previous year (6.6 million). The increase in the negative result is explained by the restrictions that its facilities have suffered in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, which have reduced the effective hours of openings by 46%, between hours of complete closure and the restrictions when they have been able to open their centers of game. This impact meant that revenue suffered a 54% cut, to 1,013.6 million euros, in a similar impact to the rest of the sector.

The group based in Terrassa (Barcelona) affirms that its operating profit was positive, at 126 million, and that the improvement in ebitda in the last quarter of the year (to 51.1 million) makes it possible to foresee a rapid recovery when the health crisis reverses and the gaming centers regain a certain normality. It has invested around six million euros in health prevention measures to try to recover its market as soon as possible.

It also defends that the cash position is 283 million euros. Cirsa’s year-end report shows how net indebtedness reaches 2,370 million euros, 7% more.

The group considers that the start of the year was “excellent”, but that the anticovid measures ended up having an impact on its income statement as of March, when the covid was considered a global pandemic. Despite the fact that operations in Europe reopened in June, the new waves of contagion once again had an impact on the company, which has activated an important cost control program to cut fixed and variable costs by half in the last quarter.

The company has taken over the ERTE in Spain to maintain its workforce and a similar system in Italy, while it has taken other measures in other countries with the dual objective of reducing costs and guaranteeing the return of workers once the situation occurs. normalize.

Present in nine countries, Cirsa keeps its activities in Italy and Morocco closed today. In the rest of the countries (Spain, Colombia, Panama, Mexico, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Peru) it maintains partial openings of its activity. In Spain and Italy there has also been a significant drop in the collection of arcade machines due to the closure of bars.