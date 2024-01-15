He Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Department of Public Safety of Texas (DPS) and the Texas National Guard take control of a four-kilometer stretch of the border with Mexico, specifically in Eagle Pass. This blockade had tragic consequences, when three migrants, a woman and two children, drowned in the Rio Grande.

The situation became critical when the DPS and the National Guard blocked the access of the United States Border Patrol (CBP) to this area, preventing its patrol and response to emergencies, as reported. Houston Chronicle. CBP had received an emergency call, but could not intervene due to the blockade imposed by state authorities.

The Rio Grande, which serves as a natural border, became the scene of a tragedy. The deaths of the migrants triggered an escalation of tensions between Texas and the federal government. In response, the Department of Justice filed an emergency petition with the United States Supreme Court, urging that the DPS and National Guard allow CBP to return to the area.

Operation Lone Star generates tensions with the federal government

Governor Abbott's initiative, also known as “Operation Lone Star,” has brought thousands of DPS and National Guard officers to the border. This measure, however, has generated criticism and financial tensions, since it is estimated that it has cost Texas more than US$1,800,000. Additionally, more than US$11,000,000 has been allocated to install barbed wire along the border, emphasizing the state's determination to control access.

Border blockade created financial strain, costing Texas more than $1.8 billion Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Texas argues that it has the legal authority to regulate access to its territory, while the federal government defends its jurisdiction over border security issues.