The restorer called the fragility of gilding the reason for the blackening of the crosses in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

Restorer Olga Kryukova named the possible reasons for the blackening of the crosses in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. This is reported RIA News.

Earlier it was reported that the crosses over the Refectory Church of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra turned black allegedly after representatives of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) held a service in it.

According to the restorer, the crosses of the church were most likely gilded, and gilding is a rather fragile material and requires constant updating.

Related materials:

“There is no definite answer to the question of how often this should be done: it all depends on the influence of atmospheric precipitation, when the last gilding was done and the quality of its execution, on the location of the element, for example, places where snow accumulates, are subject to greater destruction, and many other factors,” Kryukova said.

It is noted that restoration work in the temple was carried out in 2014, but whether the gilding of the domes or crosses was updated is not reported.

As the restorer notes, the crosses could not turn black in a week or even a couple of months – this process occurs gradually. “At first, we will observe local losses of the decorative coating, over time, their area will increase,” she said.

Kryukova also noted that in the latest photos of the domes of the temples of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, there is no primer layer in places where the gilding is lost. This may indicate a violation of technology during the latest restoration work, she explained.

On March 20, members of the synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) arrived at the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to convey their position on the eviction of monks from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra. The President refused to meet them, instead employees of relevant departments talked to the hierarchs.