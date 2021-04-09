The cost of the project of German companies to restore the seaport of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, and neighboring areas destroyed by a chemical explosion in 2020, was estimated at $ 5-15 billion and 50 thousand new jobs. On Friday, April 9, reports Reuters…

Sponsors of the project to rehabilitate some residential properties in Beirut indicated that the implementation of this initiative will create 50,000 jobs, which will stimulate economic activity for billions of dollars and mitigate the consequences of the crisis, exacerbated by the chemical explosion in August.

Public Works and Transport Minister Michel Najjar told the agency that the cost of the restoration project is estimated at $ 5-15 billion.

The project of German companies involves the transfer of part of the port operations, including storage facilities, to the territory east of the port, which will convert three parts of the western basin of the port into beaches.

According to the sponsors’ plan, the modernization process includes not only the port infrastructure, the purpose of which is to increase cargo turnover, but also the expansion of the sea harbor to the east towards the Burj Hammud coast. The connection of the seaport with industrial facilities will be provided through railway branches.

The next, most important step in the implementation of the project is expected from the Lebanese government, whose authorities must leave the zone of “political deadlock” and launch new economic reforms.

On August 4, 2020, a chemical explosion occurred in Beirut, which destroyed the city’s seaport, a thousand houses on its territory and beyond, thereby leaving 300 thousand citizens homeless. On April 9, German companies presented a project to restore these objects, as well as transform the adjacent territories into residential areas, beaches and parks.