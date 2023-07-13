The archaeological investigations that are carried out at the San Esteban Site can be seen from a viewpoint whose access will be made from the Interpretation Center, according to the final project presented this Tuesday by the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, at a press conference , after meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, the regional Executive, the architecture studio that won the competition and archaeologists. This plan aims to recover the San Esteban Garden, which will be built on the Arrixaca suburb. The square will be endowed with a green area with palm trees, fountains and areas for children, as well as flower beds distributed in a large Andalusian-inspired garden, among others.

The project, which covers 12,000 square metres, will involve a budget of 32 million euros, 14 million more than initially budgeted. “A notable increase to what had been budgeted at the beginning,” said Ballesta, who stressed that this project is reborn after his arrival at the municipal government. For its financing, the Consistory hopes to obtain financial aid from the Next Generation Funds of up to 12 million euros. Regardless of the money received in the event that this occurs, the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, will assume 40% of the amount, while the City Council and the regional government will share the rest equally.

The historical complex will also have a Research Center that will guard the findings that arise from the different excavation campaigns and studies carried out by archaeologists who will work on the ground. “The Interpretation Center and the entire peripheral circuit will allow the visit to the suburb from the perimeter viewpoint, in such a way that in this Phase 1 the Site would be opened to the contemplation of Murcians and all those who want to visit us”, indicated the alderman.

The restoration will be carried out in two phases -first, the area inside the site and, second, the garden- to make this emblematic place attractive as soon as possible. «For operational, citizen and social reasons, we have proposed dividing this project into two phases. A first phase, which would make it possible from the outset to observe and enjoy the Site, since it would include the Research Center, with the laboratory for the University of Murcia and the archaeologists”, stated Ballesta.

The deputy general director of Architecture and Building of the Ministry of Transport, Elena Calama, was in charge of delivering the project that allows the resumption of the plan that will enable the recovery of the traditional Jardín de San Esteban square, which will be built on the Arrixaca suburb. «Now is the beginning; It is time to carry out this work that is so important for the city,” Calama stressed.

As explained by the architect of the regional Administration, Andrés Brugarolas, the square will be distributed on two levels and will offer multiple exits distributed along its perimeter, which will be open so that light can enter and the Site can be better visualized. “You will be able to have an almost bird’s eye view,” explained the expert.

The lower part of the square will present a wide and versatile space that will offer the possibility of receiving various uses, being able to host the celebration of events and activities, such as children’s galas, fairs, markets and outdoor exhibitions. The descent to the suburb will be carried out by means of ramps that will have a gentle inclination.

The Plaza de San Esteban will present a green environment and, even, some part will be pedestrianized. The technicians of the winning proposal, the Estudio de Arquitectura Burgos y Garrido, put Ha-Ha as the title, they won the contest among 35 contestants.