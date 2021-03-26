Comprehensive restoration and renovation of the Moscow State Variety Theater on Bersenevskaya Embankment is planned to be completed in 2022. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced this on Friday, March 26, during an inspection of the theater building.

He noted that this is a unique place, but morally and physically outdated, and in need of serious renovation. “It is clear that this is difficult. It is clear that it is difficult. We have gone through this story more than once, but it’s worth it. I think that next year, the theater, in fact, will receive a new building and a new life for many, many years, “the city news agency quotes the mayor.Moscow“.

The restoration of the theater began in 2020.

In addition, the mayor noted that in recent years 70 cultural buildings have been repaired in the capital. NSN…

Earlier, on March 22, Izvestia wrote that the Palace of Pioneers on Vorobyovy Gory will be restored, work will begin this summer.

It was noted that the building will not only be restored to its historical appearance, but also all engineering communications will be updated. It is also planned to equip professional laboratories and workshops, completely re-equip the planetarium and observatory. In sports classes, conditions will be created for practicing handball, rhythmic gymnastics, and dancing. At the same time, there will be no new construction on the territory of the institution, the park will also retain its appearance: green spaces and the landscape have recently received a conservation status.