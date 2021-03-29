Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in a ceremony in a town in Guerrero. Government of Mexico / Presidency

The current Mexican government has decided not to behave like the team that provisionally leads a state (that is, that commands until the voters say otherwise), but rather as a political faction destined to exercise power thoroughly and forever, which is very different. What is the president doing acting like the leader of a gang, stuck up to his ears in the mud of the electoral struggle, charging every morning against the independence of the electoral and judicial authorities? What are the official accounts of Secretariats and agencies doing hitting the opposition, or whoever dares to raise their voices to criticize their mistakes and failures? How is it that the electoral use of vaccination and the incessant promotion of the image of the president and his party are considered normal and convenient? At what point did the Mexican State end up being the Church of the cult of the personality of the person who directs it? And where did so many paleros come from willing to swear that all these atrocities are not only acceptable, but that the people were craving them?

This has already happened in the history of the country and the antecedent is dire. Because in that way, in its own context and time, the PRI operated. The regime that emerged from the Mexican Revolution gave shape to a State party that usurped each and every one of the public offices at all levels, which appropriated national symbols for its purposes and played for years with rules so that their order of things will be perpetuated. The PRI did not compete electorally: it devastated. And the electoral authority that sanctioned this farce was the government itself. The Mexican State, in times of the PRI, did not govern for everyone, but limited itself to operating the will of the party. Whoever wanted to survive in that unanimous garbage dump had to fit in and accommodate… or resign themselves to irrelevance and marginality. Or leave the country, of course, as the mocking phrase of the so-called patriots of these lands has always established (“Don’t you like the pig? Well, go elsewhere”).

That system “worked”, if maintaining power is equivalent to “working”, for a long time. But the misery and mediocrity into which its centralized economy, its buddy capitalism, and its stationery paper nationalism plunged the country cracked the model until it fell apart. Because many sectors struggled to get out of the tutelage of that factious State: independent unionism, social movements, certain businessmen, part of the intelligentsia and academia. All of them paid their share of blood, discredit and repression, of course. The paleros of that time called them “sold”, “antipatria”, “enemies of the people”, and so on. Nothing your colleagues don’t do today.

The PRI, reluctantly and cornered by pressure, was recognizing the victories of its opposition and ended up accepting that an autonomous electoral authority independent of political power be constituted, that the patronage use of social programs be avoided, that it be limited the promotion of the presidential image, and so on. Democratic competition became possible and that led, of course, to the PRI losing power, although instead of cardboard nationalism and a centralized economy it had already moved to that parody of the market economy that is Mexican neoliberalism … Because capitalism of cuates (the one with the envelope, the contract without bidding, the one with the favor paid) never left: not with the PAN governments of the “alternation”, not with the “new PRI” of Peña Nieto, not with the current administration.

That omnimous and blind power, which does not accept counterweights and in which it cannot exist outside the budget and central planning, is the one that Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants to restore today. A government that if it does not win, snatches it, that does not work for everyone, but for their interests and convenience, and in which the image and the word of the president are law. A Government of joints, paleros and kissers. The problem is that we have already seen that story and we know that it ends very badly. Or are we going to throw away another century to find out?

