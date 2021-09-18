Completion of the safety measures and consolidation after the fire of 15 April 2019 which had seriously damaged the building

PARIS. The safety and consolidation phase of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, severely damaged two years ago by a fire, has come to an end. This was announced by the public body in charge of the work on the monument, stating that the restoration phase is now beginning. “The safety and consolidation works that began on April 16, 2019 (the day after the fire) were completed in accordance with the fixed schedule”, reads a statement. “The cathedral is now entirely safe” after this phase which in particular included the dismantling of the scaffolding that surrounded the building at the time of the fire, the arrangement of the large organ, the opening of construction sites for the cleaning of the two chapels, the laying of wooden reinforcements under the arches and securing the vault of the transept. At the same time, “the restoration phase has been actively prepared – reads the press release – and is now definitively underway so as to start the first restoration work this winter”.

President Emmanuel Macron had promised, immediately after the fire, that the cathedral would be rebuilt in 5 years. The construction site will not meet this deadline but by April 16, 2024 the cathedral can be reopened to the faithful. On that day, as announced by General Georgelin, president of the reconstruction body, a mass will be celebrated again in the main nave. The institution will launch tenders for the works and select the companies that will have to participate in the restoration site.