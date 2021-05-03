The forest environment of Santa Lucía not only suffers from the proliferation of illegal dumps, due to the ineffectiveness of the Cartagena City Council and the Ministry of the Environment to put a stop to them. A natural area bordering the old El Corral quarry is also suffering destruction, where the illegal activities of a company destroyed an area of ​​protected flora.

Five years after having passed a pioneering conviction in the Region of Murcia, the Criminal Court 1 of Cartagena continues to try to enforce the order for the environmental restoration of the affected area. The works must be paid for by Asensio CM, the legal representative of an aggregate extraction company and a rubble treatment company responsible for the events. But a myriad of setbacks prevent executing, for now, the judicial decision issued after a complaint from the Association of Southeast Naturalists (Anse).

It was on April 19, 2016 when, during the trial, the defendant –representative of the Hijos de Emeterio Escarabajal SL and Cartagena de Subproductos y Derribos SL companies– agreed to be punished for a crime against protected flora to six months in prison. He also assumed the payment of a fine of 3,535.71 euros and the obligation to remedy the destroyed territory in the San Juan area. And all this, due to the damage caused by a rubble crushing machine in an area outside the perimeter of the quarry.

A cost of 195,000 euros



In the last five years, both Anse and the Prosecutor’s Office, which joined the legal case promoted by this association, have requested different measures from the court to restore the infringed order.

Sources from the Superior Court of Justice explained that, as the convicted person did not respond to different requests (he was even searched and detained), the court has ordered an investigation of his assets and that of his companies. The objective is to immobilize the money necessary to undertake the restoration work, valued by the Ministry of the Environment at about 195,000 euros.

ANSE complaint



“It is the first time in Cartagena that someone has been convicted of committing a crime against protected flora in an area that is not strictly protected,” stated in 2016 the director of Anse, Pedro García. García explained that the affected land was classified by the City Council, in the General Plan, as Residential Building Land. And he announced that Anse would ask the Consistory to return to this space the condition of Undeveloped Land for Forest Protection. The Consistory will set its criteria in the revision of the 1987 General Plan, which is in process.