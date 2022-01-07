Moscow restaurateur in a group Facebook Airport / Sokol Da Neighborhood complained about stealing a clamshell ad and was reprimanded by neighbors.

The businessman wrote that unknown persons stole a pavement sign from a coffee shop on 2nd Peschanaya Street – an outdoor outdoor advertisement. He said that this design made it possible to attract more visitors to the cafe. He also said that if the ad install is not returned, then employees will be forced to look for the attacker by cameras.

However, most commentators denied the option of stealing the pillar sign. Muscovites suggested that the “clamshell” was dismantled by the association of administrative and technical inspections on the basis of the decree of December 25, 2013 No. 902-PP on the placement of information structures in the city of Moscow.

At the same time, the followers added that for the installation of an advertising structure on the sidewalk, the owners of the coffee shop could also receive a fine. “So everything is right, they took it away, you break the law, spoil the image of the city with your advertising,” wrote the indignant townspeople.

