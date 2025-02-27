Chefs, restorers and experts linked to the gastronomy of the entire Community of Madrid have joined to protect and exalt one of the most representative dishes of Castiza cuisine: the Madrid cooked. Last January they constituted a … gastronomic brotherhood – he presumes being the first of this type in the region – to dissemin International Madrid Cook Day which is celebrated this Thursday, February 27.

As ABC has already told Gastronomy on other occasions, cooked, in essence, there is one and then there are his advocations: the Madrid, the Galician, the Maragato, the Montañés, the Andalusian or the Catalan Escudella, among many others. In short, its concept is common throughout Spanish cuisine: a broth concentrate with more or less noble meats, vegetables and vegetables. Each one has its peculiarities, it is true, but they are all reparators against the cold.

«We want to keep alive the tradition of Madrid cooked and at the same time promote its update in contemporary cuisine. It is an honor to have the collaboration of great chefs and restaurants in the capital that make Madrid a reference in gastronomy, ”explain its founders, among which are some of the greatest exponents of this dish in the region.

Cooked dumps, two or three according to the custom of each house, carry a noodle soup, chickpeas with potato and vegetables such as cabbage, and meats. In the image, that of Malacatín, which this 2025 turns 130 years cooking in Lavapiés



Malacatín





Antonio Cosmen from the Blanca Cruz de Vallecas, Mara Verdasco of tavern the ball, Miguel Grande of the galayos, Pepa Muñoz From the Qüenco de Pepa, José Alberto Rodríguez of malacatín or Carmen car From Taberna Pedraza are some of her illustrious brotherhoods. But, in addition to their homes, where do the members of this brotherhood eat cooked?

Cruz Blanca de Vallecas. C/ by Carlos Martín Álvarez, 58.

La Bola tavern. C/ of the ball, 5.

The galayos. C/of botoneras, 5.

Pepa’s qüenco. C/ de Henri Dunant, 21.

Malacatín C/ de la rue, 5.

Harry & Sally watch. C/ of the clock, 16.

Lulo house. Av. Queen Victoria, 50.

Egún-on. P. of the Zurrón, 31.

Carlos Tartiere. C/ de Menorca, 35.

O’Portiño. Pl. Gral. Maroto, 1.

The preacher’s house. Plaza Mayor, 4, Chinchón.

PLADEMUNT. C/ Francisco Díaz, 1, Alcalá de Henares.

INGAZU. Q. Castilla, 7, Alcorcón.

The hallway toril. Pl. Of the Community of Madrid, 7, Alalpardo.

Pablo’s figal. Av. De Tenerife, 19, San Sebastián de los Reyes.

This brotherhood joins others that, distributed throughout the Spanish geography, defend kitchens or foods that are emblem of their respective regions. From the Brotherhood of the Disarmament of Oviedo, the brotherhood of the wine of La Rioja, that of the wine of Cangas, that of Cava Sant Sadurní or that of the cider.

There are, like this, dedicated to a recipe or a typical product such as the tail of Toro Cordobés, that of the Santoña anchovy, that of the Bonito de Colindres, that of the Cordoba salmorejo, that of the Gamoneu cheese, that of the centolor of O Grove or that of the nogue of Noja, to name a few.