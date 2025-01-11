The potato omelette, that delicious typical food of Spaincapable of bringing the family together to enjoy at the table and starting a massive discussion about its ingredients. The controversy is served, with or without onion. The answer is not clear, and is always subject to each person’s opinion.

In each restaurant it is made in one way, there are those who assure that an omelet without onion is nothing more than a egg with potatoesand also those who maintain that adding onions is a real aberration. The debate will travel through homes across the country while tasting this exquisite dishwhether it contains this ingredient or not.

The tortilla at Mesón O Pote de Betanzos

The best potato omelette in Spain. Meson O Pote

The middle ‘The Guardian’ in one of his articles he recommended the Mesón O Pote restaurant, an establishment in Betanzos, Galicia, whose chef is Alberto Garcia. This chef specializing in potato omelettes has obtained the award for the best in Spainand the British newspaper wanted to echo his recipe.

Both in Betanzos As in this restaurant they are clear about it, potato omelette does not have onion. The original recipe with which they participate each year in the municipality’s contest only includes potatoes, eggs, oil and salt, there is no room for this very controversial vegetable. At Mesón O Pote they are faithful to tradition, and their chef has explained how to prepare it.

Recipe for Alberto García’s potato omelette at Mesón O Pote

Recipe for potato omelette from Mesón O Pote. Meson O Pote

This recipe won the award for best potato omelette in Spain at the year 2011 and 2017so by following it you can try an exquisite and award-winning dish. With these ingredients you can make a omelet for four people.

Ingredients of Alberto García’s tortilla

12 free-range Galician eggs.

800 g of chopped potatoes, preferably Kennebec.

Extra virgin olive oil.

Salt.

Alberto García’s tortilla recipe

Cut and peel the potatoes to fry them in a frying pan for about 180 degrees. When they are golden, we put them in a bowl with the beaten eggs and let them rest for approximately three minutes. We heat the pan and we add salt to the egg and potato mixture. We bring the mixture to the pan and lower the heat to minimum. We cook for 30 seconds and we turn it over with the help of a plate. We cook another minute on this part and we turn it over again to leave it a few fifteen seconds to turn it over for the third time. With the tortilla turned we turn off the pan and we let it finish cooking for fifteen seconds and it’s ready to enjoy.

