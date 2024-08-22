If you are craving fast food, for example a burger, and you are in Atlanta, you have to know the first elevated self-service restaurant that is distinguishing itself for the way it serves its customers.

Starting today, Thursday, August 22, The Chick-fil-A chain opened the doors of a branch located in the metropolitan area of ​​Atlanta, in Georgia, which offers service exclusively through self-service.

This place is distinguished by having four self-service lanes and an elevated kitchen with a unique food transport system. The intention is to increase the speed of delivery and simplify the customer experience.

This concept is part of its exclusive service proposal for cars that the chain launched in 1993. But, in this case, it stands out because They implemented a sophisticated conveyor system to speed up food delivery by quickly transporting food from the elevated kitchen on the upper floor to a team member on the lower floor.

Not only that, according to the company, Its kitchen is twice the size of a typical Chick-fil-A restaurant. They emphasized that the branch does not have a dining room or restaurant services, only drive-thru service is provided.

In this regard, Jonathan Reed, executive director of design for Chick-fil-A, said in a statement on the company’s website: “Our customers lead very busy lives and we are focused on designing our restaurants to best meet their needs. With the Elevated Drive-Thru design that includes our first four-lane drive-thru, we seek to offer quality food and genuine hospitality in a unique way.”

They estimate that Through this model they will have the capacity to serve two to three times more vehicles. compared to a standard company branch.

They remembered that Diners will have the option to place their order in advance through the application or do it directly on site.

If you want to visit this option, The branch is located at 2155 Jodeco Road, McDonough, in the city of Stockbridge, in Atlanta, Georgia. Hours are 6 AM to 10 PM Monday through Saturday. Closed on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A's automated drive-thru location in Atlanta is now open. Photo:Chick-fil-A

It should be noted that the Self-service concept now available in Georgia It is not the first that the fast food chain has available in the country.

Chick-fil-A launched this concept, which it called Mobile Pick Up, in New York City. last March aimed at serving customers more efficiently without them having to stop to enter the store directly.