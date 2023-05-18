Restaurant ombudsman Mironov criticized the idea of ​​an “entertainment tax” in catering

A bill to introduce a new fee in restaurants in the amount of one percent of the check in support of participants in a special military operation (SVO) could be disastrous for part of the catering industry. This was announced to Lente.ru by the public ombudsman in the restaurant business in Moscow, Sergei Mironov.

“Restaurateurs, of course, do not support such a project. It seems to be aimed not at entrepreneurs, but at citizens who go to restaurants. But in fact, one percent will be charged to restaurants. How will it be possible to take one percent of the visitor’s check? Only through a restaurant, technically it will be impossible to do it in a different way, ”the expert said.

He also added that such an idea could be disastrous for a number of catering establishments.

“In fact, the tax burden on the industry is increasing, and this, unfortunately, will raise prices, which will create a distortion in the market. Now is a very difficult period, and there are minus enterprises, and for them an additional one percent will be a disastrous story, ”Mironov believes.

On May 12, a deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Matveev, announced the preparation of a bill on a restaurant fee in support of NWO members, as well as their families. He called the initiative “a sort of wartime entertainment tax.” The politician also said that opponents of the special operation will be in a difficult position, as they will have to help the Russian army if they want to go to a restaurant.

On May 17, the faction submitted a corresponding bill to the State Duma. As follows from the explanatory note, the draft law establishes a fee of one percent of the bill for visitors to restaurants, nightclubs and bars. The funds received are planned to be sent to the State Fund for Supporting Participants in the Special Military Operation Defenders of the Fatherland.

The authors of the bill argue that the collection will not cause a negative reaction from the public, as it is an insignificant part of the check, while creating a “positive effect throughout the country” to help the participants of the NWO.