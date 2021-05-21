La Costanera Norte, which at one time was the most famous gastronomic pole in Buenos Aires, has just lost a classic. After 44 years of history, Los Platitos restaurant closed. The premises were evicted by the City Government, because the firm that administered it had the concession expired.

“Attention !!! Today 05/20 we have culminated with a stage that lasted more than 40 years, it went from the closure to a definitive closure, the political interests prevailed in front of 77 families”, wrote the restaurant workers on your facebook.

The grill had been shut down on April 7, but it still ran. Until the Buenos Aires Government obtained in Justice an eviction judgment, which became effective on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development of the City, the restaurant “Los Platitos” was concessioned to the firm Analos SA, which had a use and exploitation permit since January 9, 2013. When it expired, between December 2015 and February 2017, the company obtained three provisional tenure certificates, which allowed it to continue operating the place.

until In December 2017, the Buenos Aires government ordered Analos to vacate the property, but society did not.

On the other hand, in 2018 the Young District was created by law, a plan to transform the Costanera Norte. In this framework, on September 17, 2020, a public tender was called for the concession of public works of the sector of that district that now occupies Los Platitos.

Los Platitos restaurant closed for three months at the beginning of the pandemic. In recent times it took advantage of its outdoor spaces. Facebook photo

The company Analos SA did not participate in that tender which, finally, on December 9, 2020 it was awarded to Madero Eventos SA

A month earlier, the Buenos Aires government had sent a new intimation for Analos to restore the property. It was due to do so on November 16, 2020.

Also, according to an official source, they urged the company to negotiate a consensual exit that would allow create a work contingency fund, in order to face the situation of its employees. Something similar had been done in Siga la Vaca, which was also in Costanera Norte.

The Los Platitos grill was always full. Photo Enrique García Medina

In March there was a new official ultimatum, which set the deadline on April 5 last. But once again, the company refused to return the property.

On April 7, the restaurant was inspected by the City’s Government Control Agency. And according to the Buenos Aires government, it found that in reality the property was operated by “Corporación Gastronómica Los Platitos SA”. This firm did not have any authorization procedure that would allow it to do so. That’s why the inspectors closed the restaurant.

Los Platitos restaurant staff, in full working day. Photo Enrique García Medina

On April 23, 2021, the occupants they violated the closure and reopened. Then the grill received a new visit from the AGC.

The last chapter was this May 20, 2021, when the North Fiscal Unit of the City Prosecutor’s Office, which had intervened for the closure violation, managed to the judicial restitution of the property to the City.

Now, the Directorate of Property Administration (DGAB) took possession of the place to be delivered to Madero Eventos SA, who will use it to open another restaurant and a party hall.

Los Platitos grill had 44 years of history. File photo / Gustavo Ortiz

“Gone are those routine memories that lived day by day, weekend to weekend. It is a very great sadness because for many people this restaurant is part of their lives, is part of their growth, “wrote the workers on their Facebook.

And they questioned: “The powerful biked us in each decision that was permanently changing. Today we have to say that the powerful and lost 77 families“.

The history of Los Platitos

The Costanera Norte used to be called “the longest counter in the world”. The carts multiplied a gastronomic offer made from choripán and roasted meats.

The specialties at Los Platitos were the rump sandwich and the chorizo ​​steak. File photo / Gustavo Castaing

Antonio Bianco he tended his in front of the Aeroparque. In 1972, was one of the first to turn it into a restaurant: The Ducklings. And five years later, in 1977, he opened Los Platitos 57, playing with names and the confusion of resemblance.

His specialties were the rump sandwich, the chorizo ​​steak and their sweetbreads.

The place became a classic visited by celebrities. Through their tables they passed from the River campus to Susana Giménez, passing through Guillermo Francella and Carlos Menem.

Macri and his family at a family dinner in Los Platitos, to celebrate an electoral victory in 2017.

In recent years, it was a meeting point for several Macrista politicians. Mauricio Macri himself celebrated there with his families after winning the 2017 legislative elections.

