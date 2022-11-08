The manager of the Alacena restaurant, Braulio Cantero, receives the award from the mayor, in the presence of the president of Hostelor and the deputy mayor. / jaime insa / agm

The Plaza Cardenal Belluga de Lorca hosted on Tuesday the tasting and evaluation of the 15 tapas participating in the first Murcian Paprika Gastronomic Days organized by the Association of Hoteliers of Lorca, Hostelor, in collaboration with the City Council. All of them were based on paprika cake and typical Lorca crespillos.

The gastronomic critics of the newspaper LA VERDAD, Pachi Larrosa, and the Diario Gastronomo, Joaquín Reyes, together with representatives of the social and economic fabric of Lorca, valued as the best tapa the one presented by the Alacena restaurant with cooked and braised octopus on a crespillo and parmentier base potato with paprika.

Its manager, Braulio Cantero, received the check for 500 euros from the mayor, Diego José Mateos, and the deputy mayor, Francisco Morales. The second prize went to the Cuatro Cantones tavern and the third to the La Cepa restaurant.

Pachi Larrosa said that the initiative of Hostelor and the City Council to defend a product from the Region of Murcia such as paprika, which has been covered by the Protected Designation of Origin since 2001, is “exemplary” and that “this example should spread” in other community towns. Reyes stressed that Lorca’s hospitality “has a very high level and for us all tapas are winners.”

The president of Hostelor, Jesús Abellaneda, thanked the repercussion that the days have had among the clientele of Lorca’s premises, where they have been able to vote for the best for three weeks, and said that these days intend to bring out the paprika cake and crespillos of “routine and tradition to develop more innovative versions and surprise Lorca and visitors.”