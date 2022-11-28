In a world in which to choose a restaurant it is enough to ask Siri and where who else is a gastronomic critic, the success of guides, lists, awards and culinary ranks that come to order, each in their own way, is striking. star system’ of homeland restoration. This Monday the Macarfi guide was presented in Barcelona, ​​something like a third way, which stands out from the feared Michelin inspectors or the Repsol academicism, pulling the opinions of fans. The result is a publication in which proposals closer to the tastes of the general public triumph, regardless of whether or not they are the ones that receive critical applause.

Compared to those that measure the quality of restaurants with stars or suns, Macarfi scores them from one to ten and then makes classifications based on their popularity, their value for money, the attention to detail in the service, the decoration or the type of cuisine, also providing useful information on where to eat the best bravas or the best salad, where to enjoy a romantic dinner, where to do business or where to spot ‘celebrities’, among other eccentricities. In addition, it publishes a general ranking of the 50 best restaurants in each region and awards prizes – the ‘rookies’ – to the most interesting openings.

After eight years of sustained progress, consolidating first in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Macarfi -acronym for Manuel Carreras Fisas, its founder- last year began a process of territorial expansion that led it to establish itself in the three Basque provinces and which in this edition also covers La Rioja and Girona. Saddle from Madrid, Alkimia from Barcelona, ​​Etxebarri from Biscay, Elkano from Gipuzkoa, Arrea! from Alava, Echaurren from La Rioja and El Celler de Can Roca, in Girona, this time lead the classification in each province.

As announced last year, Disfrutar from Barcelona and DiverXO from Madrid move to the Top of the Tops category after having led the ranking for three consecutive years. That leaves room for some movement on the charts. The one from Madrid exalts Saddle, heir to the legendary Jockey when it comes to feeding the elites of the capital, followed by Coque, from the Sandoval brothers, the Austro-Hungarian luxury of Horcher, the Madrid subsidiary of Rafa Zafra, Estimar, or Since 1911, the Pescaderías Coruñesas establishment that, as soon as it opened, already had a waiting list of months. In recent weeks it sounded strong for the first star, but in the end it did not make the Michelin cut. Macarfi includes him among the 5 best in the capital and also awards him the prize for the best opening of the year. They are followed by Sacha, Gofio, La Tasquita de Enfrente, Lakasa and Montia, also with the newly released star.

In Barcelona, ​​the first position goes to the applauded Alkimia, by Jordi Vilà, followed by Estimar, the extremely classic Via Veneto, Can Jubany and Cocina Hermanos Torres, still on the high of having achieved the third star in the competition guide. Curious fact, Enigma, by Albert Adrià, barely entered the top 10 after achieving tenth position ex aequo with Coure. Before them are Lasarte, Aürt, Els Casals and Gresca.

Basque power



In the Basque chapter not too many surprises. In Vizcaya, Asador Etxebarri reigns once again, which at the rate it is going next year will be relegated to the category of untouchables. He is closely followed by Eneko Atxa with Azurmendi, and Nerua, by Josean Alija. Zarate is fourth and Fernando Canales fifth, but not with his gastronomic Atelier, but with La Despensa de Etxanobe, more focused on products. Kuma, Mina, Porrue, Garena and Zapirain complete the top 10. All the new openings awarded with a Rookie in the Basque Country are from Biscay, led by La Viña de Abelardo.

Álava attended the triumph of Arrea!, on a roll after winning its first star six days ago, followed by Kea Basque Fine Food, Kromatiko, the historic Zaldiaran or the restaurant of the Marqués de Riscal winery. Also in Rioja Alavesa, Palacio de Samaniego occupies the sixth position, followed by El Clarete, El Puntido, The Bost and Mano Lenta.

In Guipuzcoa Zuberoa, which won last year, gives way to Elkano, the country’s great fish grill, and although it appears at number two in the 2023 guide, it will now be impossible to eat there as it closes permanently on December 30. Later, three historical figures of New Basque Cuisine, Arzak, Akelarre and Martín Berasategui, closely followed by a newcomer who is no longer so recent, Paulo Airaudo and his Amelia. The Ama Taberna project from Tolosa slips into the seventh position, ahead of Mugaritz, while Narru and Rekondo close the ‘top 10’.

The guide opens in La Rioja, exalting Echaurren, a historical reference in the region that is about to celebrate its 125th anniversary. Its traditional restaurant achieves the first position, while the haute cuisine project led by Francis Paniego is in third. In the middle appears the Venta de Moncalvillo and then Kiro Sushi, Nublo, Ikaro, Alameda, Aitor Esnal, Sabores or Ajonegro. In Girona, Macarfi unquestionably crowned El Celler de Can Roca, to later distinguish Miramar, Les Cols, Ca L’Enric, Bo.Tic, Els Tinars, El Motel, L’Alianca d’Angles, La Calèche and Candlelight by Roman Fornell