George Anastasiadis

A picture from supposedly good days – a comment by Georg Anastasiadis

Almost 50 European heads of state and government reject Russian aggression in Moldova. In its history, Europe has only been so united against two other conquerors. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

May warlike Russia in the “Global South” also hope for the support of countries that hope to benefit from it – in Europe, Putin’s dark empire is more isolated than almost any other country in the history of nation states: almost 50 European heads of state and government came on Thursday in an unprecedented demonstration of unity in the front-line state of Moldova to reject Russian aggression against the European peace order.

If you are looking for historical parallels to 2023, you have to look far back: in 1814, at the Congress of Vienna, Europe reorganized its security after the defeat of Napoleon, in 1945 it was a matter of clearing away the smoking rubble after Hitler’s world conflagration.

Germany has become Putin’s determined opponent

The most impressive example of how devastating and all-encompassing Putin’s political defeat already is today can be seen most impressively using the example of Germany: Europe’s central power has freed itself from Russia’s grip on energy policy and has gone from being the Moscow regime’s most zealous advocate to its determined opponent. Putin’s dream of redistributing Europe between Russia and Germany along the lines of the breakup of Poland has turned into a nightmare.

Unfortunately, brave Ukrainians will have to pay the highest price for defending European freedom for a long time to come. In the Berlin Chancellery, it is assumed that the war could last for years. Germany and the West have promised to stand by Kiev, but Europe will not be able to fulfill the Ukrainians’ fervent wish in the future either. Foreign Minister Baerbock rightly pointed out yesterday that Ukraine could not join NATO “in the middle of a war”. This power remains with Putin. for now.