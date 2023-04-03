They dreamed of a better future. They ran away from home with the intention of leaving behind hunger, lack of opportunities, inequality, violence, exclusion. They found death. A horrible death. In Ciudad Juarez, 39 migrants died in a fire in the facilities of a center of the Migration’s national institute (INM). They died while in the custody of the Mexican state. Migration policy in Mexico continues to be a space for serious human rights violations, both in the current administration and in its predecessors.

Let us be aware that in addition to the large number of dangers, risks and crimes suffered by migrants (during their transit within the national territory), still, they have to face serious human rights violations committed by the immigration authorities themselves. A phenomenon that, unfortunately, has not stopped, despite the warnings of international organizations for the protection of human rights.

Since 2011, the “Committee for the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and their Families” (CMW), of the United Nations Organization (UN), presented its “Final Observations” to Mexico (CMW/C/MEX/CO/2, dated May 3, 2011); where he followed up on the progress of his migration policy, such as the “main reasons for concern, suggestions and recommendations.” Subsequently, in 2017, the CMW Committee issued its “Final observations on the third periodic report of Mexico (CMW/C/MEX/CO/3, dated September 27, 2017).

In addition, in 2019, the Committee against Torture (CAT), of the UN itself, presented its “Final observations on the seventh periodic report of Mexico”, through the document CAT/C/MEX /CO/7, dated July 24, 2019, where it warned with concern that the Mexican state continues to resort to the automatic or mandatory detention of undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers.

In our country, custodial measures against undocumented migrants continue to be applied. Measures that the Migration Law calls “presentations”, when in practice they are mere detentions.

The CMW recommended that Mexico “guarantee in law (and in practice) the existence of alternative measures to deprivation of liberty for migrant workers.” in an irregular situation, which must be applied as a priority and based on the circumstances of each person, by the corresponding administrative and/or judicial authorities.”

Likewise, it was required that an action plan be drawn up aimed at guaranteeing that the deprivation of liberty, for migratory reasons, of adult migrant workers, only, applied as a measure of last resort and, for the shortest time possible, based on the principles of exceptionality, proportionality, necessity and reasonableness. There was no positive response.

But it is not only the act of deprivation, but its excessive duration in detention centers. The prolongation of the detentions of people due to their irregular migratory situation continues to be the most common. The “Committee against Torture” had warned that in accordance with the provisions of article 111 of the Migration Law, the National Institute of Migration (INM) has a period of 15 business days to resolve the files of persons interned in the so-called “migration stations”, extendable up to 60 days, in some cases. However, in the case of filing an administrative or judicial appeal, including asylum applications, the law does not establish the maximum duration of said administrative detention. They have no alternatives to deprivation.

In addition, the detention of migrants was observed without due process guarantees, such as the obligation of immediate referral before an independent and impartial judge and the right to free legal assistance; and that access to justice should not imply an extension of the detention, applying article 111, section V, of the Migration Law.

As if this were not enough, In addition to the automatic detentions of undocumented migrants, such as their extension, there are the conditions of the places where they are admitted. The “Committee for the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers” expressed in 2019 its concern about the conditions of detention, which in practice constitute a form of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

Since 2011, (and it was reiterated, in 2019), the Committee pointed out that the Mexican State should “guarantee dignified and adequate conditions in immigration detention centers, which cannot have similar characteristics and purposes as a prison environment.” ”.

In particular, it was recommended that:

a) Provide adequate and gender-sensitive health services, including sexual and reproductive health, psychological assistance, water, sanitation and hygiene, food, recreational and leisure activities;

b) Immediately eradicate the use of punishment cells;

c) Put an end to any situation of overpopulation and overcrowding;

d) Investigate and adequately punish state agents who violate the rights of migrants in those centers;

e) Train state agents in detention centers on human rights, gender equality, the best interests of children and adolescents, and non-discrimination;

f) Implement the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission and guarantee the full application of the National Mechanism for the Prevention of Torture.

Mexican policy towards irregular migration reproduces the US model of criminalization of undocumented people. In Mexico, (a country of migrants), the criminal treatment of “dangerous”, “harmful” or “criminal” people continues to be granted to irregular migrants, causing acts of discrimination, xenophobia, violence and serious violations of their human dignity, to their human rights. Today we see horrified, the consequences of this pernicious policy.

Of course, there are those directly responsible for the death of migrants in Ciudad Juárez; but the policy followed by our country, for years, is the main responsible and there, no political actor or party escapes. It is essential to comply with the recommendations of the different international human rights organizations on migrants.

