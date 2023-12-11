The Consumer Union of the Russian Federation proposed to Rospotrebnadzor to resolve the issue of the responsibility of self-employed people to customers. Namely: to include these workers in the law “On the Protection of Consumer Rights,” which will allow them to be punished for deceiving people and much more. If the service approves this idea, it will have to contact the government with this initiative, the union is confident. This follows from a letter from the chairman of the organization, Pyotr Shelishch, to Rospotrebnadzor; Izvestia has read the document.

In the appeal, social activists write that the situation with the repair of technically complex goods – gadgets, computers, laptops and other products – has recently become more complicated. Thus, only in the Moscow Society for Consumer Protection, complaints about this matter account for up to half of all complaints: people often face abuse of their trust. Moreover, this is typical not only for legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, but also for self-employed people who publish their offers on aggregator sites.

In practice, this is a call center that collects consumer requests and transfers them to private specialists. The real contractor, as a rule, remains anonymous and inaccessible for filing a claim; the call center itself is not responsible to the consumer for the result of the service, since it is not bound by an agreement, the author of the letter to Rospotrebnadzor emphasizes.

In addition, unscrupulous performers charge different prices at the stage of circulation and after diagnosing the product, and so on.

Demand for supply: they want to punish self-employed people for deceiving consumers