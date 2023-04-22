The Clásico Capitalino paints to be the most attractive game of day 16 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. América reaches this commitment as one of the top candidates to win the title, while Pumas play their last cards to caress the play-off positions. The rivalry between both institutions is one of the most intense in all of Mexican soccer and this Saturday we will experience a new chapter in this sporting enmity.
The UNAM team has had a disastrous season, but since the arrival of Antonio Mohamed the team has shown a slight improvement that makes them dream of the postseason. The ‘Turk’ is one of the winningest and most experienced strategists in the entire MX League and, without a doubt, his presence on the bench for the cats is a factor to take into account for the classic.
In an interview prior to the match against América, Mohamed, who led the Águilas, stated that he does not identify with this club and that the Universidad Nacional players will give their all in this weekend’s match.
In an interview prior to the Capital Classic, Fernando Ortiz, America’s strategist, spoke about Antonio Mohamed and praised his compatriot.
“Antonio is an excellent coach, an excellent person. I don’t know him from talking to him, but in football we all know who they are. Talking about Antonio is talking about a successful and winning coach. I hope he continues like this. He has opened the doors for us “
– Fernando Ortiz in conference
The ‘Tano’ Ortiz recognized that Pumas is going through a good moment after the arrival of the ‘Turk’ on the bench and that in the classics it doesn’t matter if you play well or badly, but the important thing is to win.
