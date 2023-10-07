Alessia Pifferi’s mother never knew who little Diana’s father was, her daughter never wanted to tell her

The mother of Alessia Pifferi she returned to speak on the microphones of the TV program 2pm. Little Diana’s grandmother continues to deny her daughter’s interrogation and shed light on all the lies she told in the courtroom.

Alessia Pifferi told the prosecutor that she had not never found out I was pregnant, little Diana would have arrived suddenly, in the bathroom of her partner from Leffe’s house. She was born prematurely and remained hospitalized in intensive care for several weeks. And she never knew who her father was, the woman often had paid relationships.

However, his words do not correspond to the grandmother’s version at all. Pifferi’s mother said in the courtroom and on the microphones of the TV program that Alessia she knew full well she was pregnant. She had called her and told her the news, after took a test at the pharmacy, positive result. She often helped her by sending her money, she revealed that once for a visit that her health insurance didn’t pass her through, she sent her 300 euros.

I didn’t follow her much during her pregnancy, partly due to Covid, she discovered she was pregnant in May 2020. And then because she told me that her partner from Bergamo accompanied her to the visits. He had accepted her even though she was pregnant with someone else. I kept asking her who her dad was, but she never wanted to tell me. I always told her to look for him, because she had to know she had a daughter, because she had to help her and because the little girl needed a dad.

That partner of Leffe had not accepted the pregnancy, as he himself testified. He didn’t know that Alessia was pregnant. I have it discovered on the day of birth, which occurred prematurely in his home. After months he accepted the situation, without knowing that an even bigger lie would come. The woman decided to go to him because she needed to breathe a little and she had decided to “leave Diana at the seaside with her aunt”. Or at least that’s what she told him. Alessia Pifferi, on the other hand, had abandoned her 18-month-old daughter at home alone, without food or water. Diana is died of hardship.