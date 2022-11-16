Pediatric intensive care units (ICUs) are back to their old fall normal. After a couple of years of some disorder in the ecosystem of respiratory viruses due to the spread of covid, the respiratory syncytial virus, which causes most bronchiolitis in younger children, has once again made an appearance. in its usual season, at the gates of winter. The circulation of this microorganism is on the rise and, with it, the rise of respiratory infections that are taking over the pediatric units of hospitals. A European study published last week in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine estimated that one in 56 healthy full-term (not preterm) babies with RSV infection ends up in hospital. The authors suggest that vaccinating pregnant or lactating women in the first year of life could reduce the health burden by avoiding the most aggressive effects of this virus.

RSV is the real pandemic for children: more than 100,000 children under the age of five died in 2019 from respiratory infections associated with this virus, 97% in low- or middle-income countries, according to a study published in The Lancet. That year, there were 33 million RSV-related respiratory symptoms worldwide and 3.6 million hospital admissions for this cause. “Covid is laughable compared to this,” sums up Carlos Rodrigo, clinical director of Pediatrics at the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital in Badalona. The virus affects, above all, children under one year of age and the most serious cases (those that end up in the ICU) usually occur in those who are less than three months old.

Before the pandemic, the RSV always showed up on time for its appointment, around the month of December, before the flu epidemic exploded. In the vast majority of cases, respiratory syncytial virus infection is mild, with runny nose, little cough, low fever, and more or less difficulty breathing. “They can give banal pictures, like a rhinitis. But in the smallest, the virus can affect the bronchiole, which is the narrowest tube just before reaching the pulmonary alveolus. If that duct becomes inflamed, air can’t get in. There is mucus, it gets clogged and causes respiratory distress”, says Rodrigo. The problem is that there is no treatment. Palliative medication only: oxygen, tube feeding and, if necessary, mechanical ventilation.

The scientific community is well aware that RSV is one of the leading causes of hospitalization among infants, but was unaware of the real and precise medical care burden that this virus places on healthy babies. To clarify, a group of European researchers recruited more than 9,000 healthy full-term babies between July 1, 2017 and July 31, 2020, and from five European territories (Spain, Finland, England, Scotland and the Netherlands). Low). They were followed for a year, carefully reviewing their medical history and their interaction with the health system to report any admission due to RSV. And, furthermore, in a subgroup of a thousand children, every time they had some type of respiratory symptoms, the parents actively reported it, samples were taken and analyzed for RSV.

The findings, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, point out that a quarter of the infants experienced a respiratory infection associated with RSV and, of these, half were treated medically. For Federico Martinón-Torres, head of Pediatrics at the Hospital Clínico de Santiago and co-author of the study, the impact of RSV is very high: “It’s a lot. Of all healthy newborns, in one year, 14% will need medical attention for RSV. In absolute numbers, that is a lot and explains why hospitals fill up.

The incidence of hospitalizations due to RSV in the first year of life was 1.8%, although there were variations between countries (in Spain, it was 2.5%) and also by month (among those born in autumn it was higher). Of the children admitted, 5.5% required hospitalization in intensive care. “The country is not particularly relevant because it may be due to the greater or lesser accessibility to the pediatrician or the admission criteria. The month of birth is because if you are born during the season in which the virus circulates, you are at higher risk, ”he points out.

According to research, almost half of admissions for respiratory tract infections before the first birthday have this virus as the ultimate culprit. The study also confirms that the youngest suffer the worst: almost 56% of admissions associated with RSV were in children less than three months old.

The researchers admit, however, to limitations in their study that may have underestimated the burden of respiratory syncytial virus. Starting with the impact of the covid pandemic, which caught them in mid-2020 with the trial underway. But also because they have been able to ignore respiratory infections and there were admissions that were not tested to confirm whether the cause was RSV. Martinón-Torres qualifies, however, that the margin of variability is small and the results are robust.

Preventive therapies

For Rodrigo, who has not participated in the study, the research is “important and solvent, because it shows rigorous and objective data to take into account when implementing therapeutic measures.” The researchers, in fact, conclude that, “because the highest burden is observed in infants in their first months of life, maternal vaccination and passive immunization could have a profound impact on the burden of respiratory syncytial virus.”

Preventive alternatives against RSV are, for now, limited. There is a monoclonal antibody, palivizumab, which is on the market, but its administration (it is a dose once a month) is limited to the most vulnerable groups, such as very premature babies or those with severe respiratory or cardiac problems. In the kitchen, Rodrigo explains, a vaccine for pregnant women is also being developed which, as is already the case with whooping cough, would cause the baby to have antibodies from birth. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved another monoclonal antibody for infants, but it is not yet marketed in Spain. “This could prevent three out of four cases and has been proven to work in healthy infants. It is single-dose and lasts for the five months of the campaign”, points out Martinón-Torres.

The data from the European study, weighs Rodrigo, support the need for preventive treatment. “It is a very high rate and it is justified, it would make us pediatricians very happy. To give you an idea: at this time, there are days when there were no pediatric ICU beds left in Catalonia, they were full and an effort was made to open more beds. The hospital is full. In Ohio, for example, they have had to open a field hospital to care for children because of RSV”.

Martinón-Torres insists that one of the objectives of the study was “to accurately determine the burden of the disease to have data to know how much it costs and how much is saved” with the preventive measures that arise. This research will help, he points out, for governments to “cast their accounts” with more precision.

