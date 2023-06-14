Albert Batet, leader of the Junts bench, this Wednesday in Parliament. DAVID ZORRAKINO – EUROPA PRESS (DAVID ZORRAKINO – EUROPA PRESS)

The desire for rapprochement between the two main pro-independence forces, Esquerra Republicana and Junts per Catalunya, has not lasted three weeks. This Wednesday, taking advantage of the plenary session of Parliament, both parties have challenged the different local and supra-municipal pacts sealed with the Socialists, which precisely challenge the shared idea of ​​privileging the independence axis after 28-M. The reproaches come after, yesterday Tuesday, PSC and ERC announced that they would govern together in the councils of Lleida and Tarragona and in the middle of the President Pere Aragonès explaining the changes in his Executive.

A week after the elections, in which the ERC lost almost 300,000 votes compared to 2019 and Junts masked its poor results with the victory in Barcelona, ​​representatives of both parties met in Geneva to try to rebuild a minimal unity for independence before the new panorama. Since then, there has been a certain direction, with the progress in Barcelona of the pact between Xavier Trias (Junts) and Ernest Maragall (ERC) and the block support for the investiture of Anna Erra as president of Parliament, replacing Laura Borràs.

However, in the universe of local politics the rhythms are different and the constitution of the Town Halls, this Saturday, marks everything. For days, in ERC they have regretted that Junts joins their votes with the PSC to prevent Republicans from governing municipalities such as Cervera, Roses or La Bisbal. The ERC spokeswoman herself, Marta Vilalta, lamented last Monday that the red line of what was supposedly agreed in Geneva to give mayors to the Socialists was ignored, implying that the two pro-independence parties could play with the pacts but always ensuring that the mayor was a secessionist.

Everything exploded yesterday Tuesday, when PSC and ERC announced their agreement in the councils of Tarragona and Lleida. Yes, there was an independence pact in Girona. In the control session with the Government, the leader of Junts in the Chamber, Albert Batet, has charged against the President Pere Aragones. “The only thing we see on his part is tripartite,” he snapped at him after making his agreements ugly and hinting that there is a double yardstick.

The head of the Government has responded that he would avoid going into glossing the municipalities where there was socio-vergence but recalled that, for the last four years, Junts and PSC have shared Executive in the Barcelona Provincial Council. And he has defended that his formation voted for Erra without fissures. “You are not to be trusted, that is why we left the Government. They always say one thing and then do another”, Batet replied. “The pact of the Provincial Councils is their true agreement of clarity”, he added.

“You are a protected and unauthorized president. The first who do not respect and make him lose credibility are his party ”, Batet has deepened. “Do not try to project the division, the shadows and public corrections of your party onto mine”, the president replied. president, implicitly recalling the debate on the figure of Laura Borràs and, especially, her position on letting the extreme right rule in Ripoll.

Batet has not wasted the opportunity either to charge against the remodeling of the Catalan Government and to enroll it in the ERC electoral strategy. “Puts the counselor [Quim] Nadal, to [Manel] Balcells, Anna Simó, Ester Capella… Here only Josep Huguet and Josep Bargalló are missing to recover what they wanted to do with the tripartite”, Batet said, assuring that Aragonès is a president “guarded” by his party. He has even charged the head of the Presidency, Laura Vilagrà, for the “shame” of the fiasco in the oppositions.

In defense of the counselor, the ERC spokesperson, Marta Vilalta, has come out. “What is shameful in a government is corruption and that it has been stolen with impunity in this country,” she responded to Batet in a subsequent intervention.

