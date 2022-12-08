The State Government paid more than 17 million pesos to the Ahome City Council that he owed since 2016 for the concept of Rustic Property Tax. These are the resources awarded by the Commune’s Directorate of Administrative Responsibilities to former mayor Álvaro Ruelas Echave who did not receive payment and who was opened a procedure, which caused a legal and political controversy.

The means were deposited into the account of the City hall after the efforts made by the treasurer Antonio Vega, who covers his back from some legal consequence for an alleged omission of not charging that concept, but also obtain the resources in order to solve some problems that exist in the municipality.

Well, that is what is expected to happen: that they are invested in plays that the ahomenses they are requesting. It is necessary that the expense be transparent in the face of the scandal that arose due to the lack of collection.