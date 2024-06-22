Donald Trump continues his race towards the presidency. In fact, according to some polls, he appears to be ahead of his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Victory would not only mean another success but also a way out of some of his legal problems. thanks to the so-called “supremacy clause”.

It is worth remembering that Trump became the first former president to be found guilty. A jury in New York found him guilty of thirty-four counts in the case of falsifying business records. His sentence will be announced on July 11.

Although the former president will no longer be able to do anything against it, If he returns to the White House he will have a resource that will allow him to disappear the two federal trials that are still pending against him: one for electoral obstruction, for his responsibility in the storming of the Capitol in January 2021; and the second for illegal handling of confidential documents that were found at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Although he will still have to face justice in Georgia for criminal conspiracy.

And the fact is that American laws allow the president to use the “supremacy clause” through which forgiveness can be given and trials against him can be stopped. Even his defense attorneys have already mentioned that possibility.

The middle Univision quoted Trump attorney Steven Sadow as telling the judge presiding over the criminal conspiracy trial in Georgia that should Trump win the election, “under the supremacy clause and his duties as president of the United States, “This trial could not take place until after he finishes his term.”

Former US President Donald Trump could avoid a new trial. Photo:Bloomberg Share

Trump could forgive himself

Although the laws in the United States imply that everyone is equal before justice, as president of the country, if he wins the next elections, Donald Trump could invoke the supremacy clause with the intention of postponing proceedings against him, although to do so he must demonstrate that this implies real impediments to the fulfillment of his duties.

Even so It is likely that the president will have to be present at long hearings and even face bans on traveling abroad if the sentence in New York imposes restrictions in that sense or house arrest.

In the end, it will be the voters who make the decision first and then The Supreme Court will determine whether Trump can postpone his trials.