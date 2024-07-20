According to the criteria of

It is that, as reported Los Angeles Timesfollowing a particular case of a patient who suffered from mental health problems but could not talk about it for a long time because she was Latina and feared the consequences of it, In New York, they are implementing assistance for these people, providing them with facilities to overcome language and access barriers..

At SOMOS Community Care Clinic, Offering professional mental health care for Latino citizens in New York who are having difficulties in telling their problems, and may be going through some episode of stress or a similar situation.

The network of doctors mentioned is located in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn; and It is intended for patients who receive Medicaid.Mental health screenings are being conducted there for all patients regardless of the reason for their appointment, Riquelmy Lamour, director of behavioral health and social work, told the aforementioned media outlet.

“You go to a doctor, but to a doctor who looks like you, who speaks like you, who understands your culture, your language, the nuances”explained Lamour, trying to shed light on the reasons why this assistance is a perfect option for her patients, preventing worse conditions in them.

SOMOS Community Care Clinic doctor with a patient Photo:AP Share

The consequences that mental health problems can bring in the United States

Michelle Mata is 53 years old todaybut revealed in Los Angeles Times the details of his hard story: At 23 he was diagnosed with a mental illnessafter having spent several years without having the courage to tell his Latino family.I knew that as soon as I revealed what I felt, my freedom would be taken away from me. and they would admit me to the hospital,” he said.

“The more we talk about it, listen to it and understand it, the more we can do something about it. People don’t understand that asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness. Asking for help is a brave thing to do.“She said later, encouraging people who feel in a similar situation to her to ask for help immediately.