Anti-waste solidarity stores have suffered from the coronavirus crisis but the demand is still there. To help them, the Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili has announced aid of ten million euros.

In front of the Petite Rockette in Paris, on the sidewalk we can see the attraction for the resource center, despite the sanitary situation. Met in the queue, Estelle explains that she has regularly come to buy second-hand items here for four years. For her, nothing has changed except the length of the queue. “We have to wait outside and I work. It’s because they don’t let more than 20 people pass at a time, it’s the only new constraint and suddenly, sometimes we don’t necessarily time to wait. “

The resource center collects objects from individuals, which it sorts and resells at a ridiculous price to give them a second life. There are clothes, books, objects, a little electronics. It is a concept to limit the production of waste and overconsumption and it has rather succeeded in its way out of the crisis, as Aurélien Furet, president of the Petite Rockette explains: “The fear that there is the virus everywhere is not extremely present. The recovery was fairly complicated in the first few weeks. It was not until today to see the figures for the 11th district more or less in consistency. with what we knew last year. At the same time another resource center in the 12th district, which is also nascent, saw its explosion at the exit of the Covid. The sector as we live it today, out of Covid, is doing pretty well “.

Minister Barbara Pompili on Friday provided political and financial support to these structures. According to the national network, 50 million euros were lost during confinement. The minister provides an envelope of ten million plus access to funds for the recovery plan.“We need to develop skills and we need people to support this development but also to publicize the work done, comments Martin Bobel of the Réseau national des ressourceries.

The big stake for us in this recovery plan is that the investment dedicated to this sector is used to invest in human resources. Martin Bobel, National Resource Centerto franceinfo

According to the National Network, there are around 700 resource centers in France. The Ministry of Ecological Transition estimates the number of people working in this field of re-employment at 34,000.

How are the resource centers doing with the health crisis? Étienne Monin’s investigation.