The ABC referee
The League | Day 16
The Atlético de Madrid-Sevilla referee did not see a clear penalty on Gallagher that could have changed the development of the match
This day, the sixteenth of the League, closes with hardly any refereeing errors. For me the only mole occurred in the Metropolitano, when no penalty was sanctioned on Gallagher. Normally players exaggerate or pretend to be fouled, and I am very critical of this,…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#resounding #error #Alberola #Rojas #VAR #Metropolitan #tarnishes #brilliant #day #refereeing
Leave a Reply