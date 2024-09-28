Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian stated this Saturday that The United States is complicit in the Israeli attack that caused the death of the leader of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, and criticized that the order for the bombing was given from New York, where the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was visiting.

“The international community will not forget that the order for this terrorist attack was issued from New York and the Americans cannot exempt themselves from complicity with the Zionists,” Pezeshkian said in a statement collected by the state agency IRNA.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Photo:AFP

Pezeshkian called the Israeli bombing of the Beirut suburbs “terrorist” in which, in addition to Nasrallah, the deputy commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Brigadier General Abbas Nilfrushan, also died, a death to which he did not refer.

Iran is one of the main allies of Lebanon and Hezbollah, a group it has supported since its founding in the 1980s and one of its closest allies.

Hezbollah will shine like the sun more than ever

The Iranian president maintained that with assassinations like that of Nasrallah “the family tree of the resistance will be stronger than ever.” “Hezbollah will shine like the sun more than ever,” he emphasized.

Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs, Mohamad Javad Zarif, also condemned the assassination of Nasrallah, whom described as “a leader of the resistance against oppression and injustice.”

“Netanyahu and his thugs have shown the world their desperation and utter disregard for innocent human life and will undoubtedly fail in their goal of reversing their defeat in Gaza and restoring the myth of their invincibility,” Zarif said on his X account.

Lebanese Shiite movement leader Hassan Nasrallah addresses a crowd in October 2016. Photo:AFP

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani also said in a message on the social network X that “Hassan Nasrallah’s path will continue” despite his death.

“The glorious path of the resistance leader, Hassan Nasrallah, will continue and his sacred goal will be realized with the liberation of Quds [Jerusalén]God willing,” he declared.

At the shrine of Imam Reza, the country’s main Shiite place of worship, located in the northeastern city of Mashhad, a black flag was raised as a sign of mourning, local Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran’s supreme guide, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, denounced on Saturday the “narrow-mindedness” of Israeli policy, in a message published before the death of Hezbollah’s top leader was confirmed.

Israel launched a bombing campaign this week against southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as the southern suburbs of Beirut, which have caused more than a thousand deaths and tens of thousands of displaced people.

Iran, a staunch enemy of Israel, leads the informal anti-Israel alliance ‘Axis of Resistance’, made up of Hezbollah, the Palestinian group Hamas and the Houthis of Yemen, among others.

A column of smoke rises during the Israeli bombardment in the village of Khiam in southern Lebanon. Photo:AFP

Protests in the streets of Iran

In the streets, Thousands of Iranians protested this Saturday in several cities in Iran to demand revenge for the death of the leader of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah.

Hundreds of people took part in the marches in the Palestine Square of the Iranian capital, with cries of “revenge”, “death to Israel and “death to the United States, which they blame for the death of Nasrallah and thousands of Palestinians and Lebanese for the supply of weapons to Tel Aviv, reported the state agency IRNA.

The protesters waved the flags of Iran, Palestine and Hezbollah, which together with the Palestinian group Hamas and the Houthis of Yemen, among others, make up the anti-Israeli ‘Axis of Resistance’ alliance, led by Tehran.

Supporters of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah. Photo:AFP

Similar demonstrations took place in the cities of Isfahan, Kerman, Qom and Mashad.

In Mashad, a large black mourning flag was installed atop the dome of the shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Imam of the Shiites.