Just a week ago, the PP dreamed of 168 seats and a landslide victory that would allow it to govern alone, without Vox. But a much higher-than-expected resistance from the left, with a PSOE that against all odds greatly improves its 2019 results, has left Alberto Núñez Feijóo with such a narrow victory that he does not even add up to Vox, UPN and Coalición Canaria. The result in votes is even more surprising than the one reflected in the seats: the PP wins the elections to the PSOE by just over 300,000 votes. It is a victory, but so small, very similar to that of José María Aznar in 1996, that it leaves a very bad taste in the mouths of the popular leadership, which at no time doubted that they would have an absolute majority with Vox. The numbers are so narrow that they leave governance up in the air: the current bloc would have 172 seats, and would need at least the abstention of Junts to make Pedro Sánchez president, and the right-wing bloc only has 171 as long as the PNV remains with the PSOE.

The Parliament that comes out of the polls allows Sánchez to repeat his majority, although this time he would need the abstention of Junts and the affirmative vote of ERC and Bildu, and it makes it very difficult for Feijóo to achieve it, because he does not have the support to be invested unless there are changes in the initial positions of key parties such as the PNV. “The involutionist bloc has failed. There are more Spaniards who want Spain to advance and that is how it will continue to be,” shouted a euphoric Pedro Sánchez while the PSOE bases shouted “They will not pass!” at the door of its headquarters. The president dropped so he will try to rule. “They have made the sum of the right fail,” admitted Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox. Much less clear, Feijóo insisted that he will attempt an inauguration — “my obligation is to open dialogue to try to govern our country in accordance with the electoral victory” — and asked all the others not to lead Spain to the blockade, while the madrileño militants shouted “Txapote vote for you” and “Ayuso! Ayuso!”. The leader of the PP will undoubtedly attempt this investiture as the winner of the elections, but it is very likely that he will not succeed and from there the opportunity for Sánchez will arrive.

The surprise and frustration experienced at the PP headquarters contrasted with the irrepressible joy at the PSOE headquarters. Despite the electoral defeat, which Feijóo will try to exploit to demand that the Socialists abstain in order to let them govern, Pedro Sánchez has achieved something that seemed impossible less than two months ago, when he decided to take the umpteenth leap into the void, advancing a general election the day after the debacle of the regional and municipal elections on May 28: improve his 2019 results in votes —more than 700,000— and in seats —two more— and even power dreaming of seeking a majority that is even more complex than the current one but not impossible in order to govern. The Socialists believe that an abstention from Junts could be enough to be able to have a majority greater than that of the PP with Vox and the support of UPN and the Canary Islands Coalition.

The situation left by the ballot box in Congress is very complex, almost impossible to resolve. The possibility of blockade is a fact, although the disaster of the last electoral repetition, that of 2019, can serve as an antidote to avoid this temptation. At this moment there are two possible majorities, depending on what each of the parties have been saying, although many weeks of complex negotiations lie ahead. On the one hand, there is the most obvious, that of the PP with Vox, UPN and Coalición Canaria, a party that many place with the popular ones because they are governing with them on the islands. But this sum remains at 171, very far from the absolute that Feijóo dreamed of and that many polls took for granted in recent weeks, although not the 40dB one. for EL PAÍS and Cadena SER.

The other possible majority is that of the PSOE with Sumar, who has managed to resist in 31 seats – United Podemos had 35 – although it has remained 20,000 votes short of achieving third position, which is once again for Vox. To them he would have to add, as he has now, the votes of the PNV, ERC, Bildu and BNG, something feasible for an investiture although always complex. These groups have 172 seats, one more than the 171 of the PP bloc. But there the decisive key would be Junts, Carles Puigdemont’s party. In this formula, Sánchez would not need the affirmative vote of Junts to be president, something difficult to imagine, but abstention would be enough. Even so, it is an even more complex majority than the current one, with which there is still a long way to go before it is clear which of the two options could be imposed or if the blockade leads to new elections. “We will not make Pedro Sánchez president in exchange for nothing,” said Miriam Nogueras, head of the Junts list, on election night.

The independentistas can be decisive, but the result in Catalonia has been disastrous for them. ERC has lost six seats, Junts one – it had eight with PDeCAT – and the CUP the two it had. Nine seats in total have been left by the independentistas in these elections, which have gone especially well for the PSC. This result shows that Sánchez’s policy, which has implied a different approach to the political conflict and has included pardons and the creation of a dialogue table, has been rewarded once again by the Catalans —it was already rewarded in the regional elections and later in the municipal ones, both won by the Socialists— but has punished the other major party in that agreement, ERC. On the contrary, this policy seemed to have punished the Socialists in the municipal and regional elections in May in the rest of Spain, but it has not done so in the general elections, where there has been an unexpected and very strong reactivation of the PSOE vote in the final stretch of the campaign.

Feijóo suffers great frustration because he knows that despite having won by the minimum in votes and having 14 more seats than the Socialists, it is perfectly possible that he will not be able to govern. The former Galician president, who came from four overwhelming absolute majorities in his land, did not leave the Xunta to remain as leader of the opposition to Sánchez. All the plans of the veteran Galician politician included governing as his main internal ally, Juanma Moreno, who achieved an absolute majority in Andalusia, taking many votes from the PSOE, or something very close. Moreno will now win points within the PP while Feijóo could suffer to defend a result that nobody expected in this match.

The first leaders consulted this election night showed their disappointment in private and spoke openly of the blockade, therefore they did not have the possibility of governing on the table, which they took absolutely for granted a few days ago. The final stretch of Feijóo’s campaign has been especially disastrous, especially after the mistake in the book in the TVE interview, where he gave false information and, far from correcting them, challenged the journalist who pointed it out, Silvia Intxaurrondo, to apologize. Later Feijóo decided not to go to the debate to four, something that many considered another mistake, and he saw how the controversy over his friendship in the 90s with the drug trafficker Marcial Dorado was reactivated. Now the leader of the PP will try at all costs to get Sánchez to let him govern with his abstention, as he had already pointed out in the campaign, but the chances of that happening are minimal and much more so with a result in votes and seats as narrow as this one.

Meanwhile, Sánchez has once again achieved something that seemed impossible, as almost always in his entire political career. The politician who many considered evicted after the municipal elections has carried out a very uneven campaign, which got off to a strong start thanks to the PP and Vox governments, which clearly activated the progressive vote, and then collapsed with a face-to-face debate in which he had a very bad day at the worst moment. But Sánchez’s ability to get up again and again after falling was seen again starting last weekend, when he recovered his strong messages at rallies. Last week the Socialists and some polls that could not be published by law but were still being carried out already showed that there was a lot of recovery in the leftist vote, especially the Socialist one.

Yolanda Díaz, the leader of Sumar, also showed a much higher resistance than expected and began to recover many votes in recent days, especially after the four-way debate in which she was the one that shone the most. Díaz was euphoric and spoke openly of victory on this election night. “There were a lot of people worried, today I think people are going to sleep more peacefully. Democracy has won, it comes out stronger. We have won”, said an emotional leader, with a broken voice. Díaz has managed to rebuild the space to the left of the PSOE and thus guarantee its continuity and the possibility of even returning to govern in coalition with the Socialists.

Meanwhile, Vox has had a discreet result even though it has managed to maintain third place, and those seats may be useless, the worst nightmare for Santiago Abascal, who already saw himself as vice president of Spain after agreeing with the PP in Castilla y León, the Valencian Community and Extremadura. The Spanish far-right maintains an important force, but if it fails to govern, political failure is important because the recovery of the PP also makes the relationship increasingly unbalanced in favor of the big party of the right-wing bloc, which will make Vox increasingly irrelevant.

The campaign, the PP pacts with Vox and a last week of vertigo, which has clearly mobilized the progressive vote much more than expected, have completely changed the expected scenario and have stopped what almost everyone took for granted, that is, the Feijóo government with Abascal in the style of the Valencian Community. Sanchez does good once his resistance handbook and the Spanish right is once again on the brink of a government that was close at hand, as in 2012 in Andalusia, when Javier Arenas also decided, like Feijóo, not to go to the debate and later admitted his mistake. All eyes will now be on the leader of the PP, who had everything to govern and has failed in the attempt. The Spanish political landscape is completely open and the investiture is up in the air. Spain has voted for a tie between two blocks, but the numbers show that one of the two, the one with the current majority, has one more seat. And that can be decisive to govern the country. If not, there will be electoral repetition.

