After more than 30 years as a producer and engineer, Brad Wood wasn’t sure he had a future in music anymore.

He got his start on the Chicago music scene in the early 1990s, helming platinum-selling records for Smashing Pumpkins and Placebo. In 2000, he moved to California, where he thrived for a time—and then simply survived—as the download era sank recording budgets just as the guitar rock he specialized in lost cultural relevance.

But in 2021, emerging technology led Wood—and thousands of recording professionals like him—into an unexpected boom moment.

For the past two years, Wood has been busy mixing records old and new in Dolby Atmos, an audio format that allows engineers to create an immersive listening experience by placing sounds around and above the listener. He has done Atmos mixes for the Supremes, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and others—over 300 tracks in all.

“It’s all been quite unexpected and exciting,” he said. For Dolby, the audio company that developed Atmos, and Apple Music, which has invested heavily in it, the technology could lead to the most dramatic change in audio in 65 years.

“The recording industry went from mono to stereo decades ago, and hasn’t moved from there,” said John Couling, a senior vice president at Dolby Laboratories.

Oliver Schusser, a vice president at Apple Music, said his company, which has incentivized record labels to deliver catalog material in Atmos, sees it as a way to put sonic value back into music — something that has been lost among all a generation that has grown up in the streaming era.

Today, many of the major record labels and independents are delivering tracks on Atmos. Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal and QQ Music are among the 15 streaming services that bring Atmos to 160 countries and more than 500 million listeners.

It seems that Atmos is entering a critical period that could determine whether it will start a sonic revolution or become another technology lost in time.

Atmos, launched in 2012, was initially developed for movie theaters and home theaters. Because it offers a broader palette than stereo and differs from traditional 5.1 and 7.1 channel setups, Atmos allows engineers—who typically mix to a dozen or more speakers—to place sound sources to the front, side, behind and even above the listener.

“It’s remarkably seductive,” said Bob Clearmountain, an engineer and producer who is one of the most influential figures in the recording world and who has done projects with Atmos for Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones and others. “People have ended up in tears, moved by what they were hearing.”

But some recording professionals have reservations about Atmos. Susan Rogers, who was a sound engineer for many years for Prince, left the music industry in the late 1990s to become a cognitive neuroscientist. Last fall, Dolby invited her to listen to a new Atmos mix of Prince’s “When Doves Cry,” a song she originally worked on.

He noted that there are evolutionary and biological reasons why sound sources coming from behind and above can be disturbing. He also said that music is a powerful form of communication largely because the consummatory phase occurs entirely in the head of the listener. Having more clear sound sources can make it harder to know what to pay attention to.

“It distracted me, but in time I might learn to like it,” he added.

One reason other surround sound technologies have failed to catch on is that they required a specific speaker setup. But Dolby Atmos is scalable and can accommodate a variety of setups.

If Atmos achieves critical mass, it could be via automobiles. Most have more than a dozen speakers, making them ideal for immersive audio. A handful of major automakers, including Mercedes-Benz and Volvo, have submitted plans to install Atmos in their vehicles.

Last spring, Alicia Keys had eight of her albums mixed for Atmos. “It sounds like you’ve never heard it before,” she said in a video interview promoting her catalog overhaul. “I mean, I’ve never heard it like that before. It really is a new experience.”

By: Bob Mehr

THE NEW YORK TIMES