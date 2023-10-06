Simone Biles’s smile faded for two years. But she has returned brighter than ever. A very young Simone, 16 years old, braces, a debutant, won his first World Cup a decade ago. Now, a mature Biles, a true athletic marvel and overwhelming gymnast, once again wins the complete individual artistic gymnastics competition at the World Cup in Antwerp, and equals the record of six titles. all around of the Japanese legend Kohei Uchimura. In between, many reasons for Biles to lose his smile. In Belgium, in the World Cup final, however, there was no trace left: from start to finish, a brilliant performance. They could do nothing with her (58,399), although they followed closely in her footsteps, Rebeca Andrade (56,766), second, or Shilese Jones (56,332), third. Biles, unstoppable on every device, delighted and closed at the end with her floor routine amidst the roar of the audience. Once again, history in artistic gymnastics.

The Antwerps Sportpaleis in Antwerp, packed to capacity, was dressed in gold for the women’s grand final and for the 24 gymnasts. Alice Kinsella -substitute for Jessica Gadirova-, Rebeca Andrade -2022 world champion-, Shilese Jones, Flavia Saraiva and Elsabeth Black. All together, in the same group, in the same device, they competed hand in hand for the podium. But she was right there too. Simone Biles, ready to jump. She sighed before starting, she played it safe and avoided repeating her Biles II. She recovered the exercise she performed in the team final, but she improved it until she achieved an almost perfect 15.100. Nobody coughed at Simone on the rack: Rebeca scored a 14.700, which placed her third, and Jones a 14.233.

Although one name escaped Biles: Kayla Nemour, who surpassed the American with a 15,200 in asymmetrics. Device with which Qiu Qiyuan, 16 years old, excelled with 14,700 points, and in which the falls were repeated and repeated. Three powerful gymnasts, such as the Frenchwoman Melanie Dos Santos, the Brazilian Saraiva and the Canadian Black, could not grab the bar in time and kissed the mat. It was Simone’s turn, who made her routine seem short, leaving the audience wanting more. Without errors, with a good position in the verticals and with strength, she took off to first place with a 14.333. And Andrade, the other big favorite for gold, nailed the start and the score: 14,500.

Alexa Moreno seemed to hurt her knee after landing from a jump. Dos Santos, downcast, received support from her coach. Failures flooded the first two rotations, and the gymnasts complained. Although not all of them had the same fate: Biles led with two tenths over Andrade, and five over Jones. Everything was decided on the balance beam and the floor. In the first device, the American put everything at stake. She was more serious than usual, she was focused on the execution, she managed to score a more than enough 14.433 to maintain the lead. Andrade, for his part, climbed onto the bar amidst cheers from the audience. She landed taking a step back, and she seemed not happy with her performance, although her seriousness was a sign of concentration. She scored a 13,500, and the first place on the podium was moving away for the Brazilian. While Jones approached and placed himself behind his compatriot after scoring a solid 14.066.

Simone Biles during the individual all-around final. YVES HERMAN (REUTERS)

The final, the fight for gold, had become a tight head-to-head between last year’s world champion and the one everyone expected this year to be. But Jones had slipped between the two and wanted her medal too. The elegant and willowy Naomi Visser showed beauty and style on the floor, and Nemour, who had impressed in the first rotation, failed on the floor, although she finished eighth. The very young Qiyuan hugged her coach, excited, when she finished. She was happy: in her World Cup debut, she had achieved a remarkable fourth place, just outside the podium.

Saraiva and Black failed on the ground, and fell away from the best. Rebeca’s turn was not impeccable: she left the mat line when landing, she penalized three tenths and sighed for her 14.066. She was followed by Jones, who needed a great performance to get the money.

Then Biles arrived, in the last floor exercise, smiling at everything she had suffered. A tough childhood with parents addicted to alcohol and drugs, raised by her grandparents, a brother arrested and accused of triple murder and the sexual abuse of former federation doctor Larry Nassar. And the mental health problems in Tokyo 2020. But she stopped, and she stopped well. Each pirouette, each diagonal, brought her closer to the top again, and she enjoyed it. Even though she stumbled, she knew she had it and laughed at her own mistake.

And with the end, the sports palace roared. Biles was making history again. “I’m not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps, I’m the first Simone Biles,” said the American at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Like Biles, there is only one. She has been crowned the best in the world for the sixth time. And, of course, with a big smile.

