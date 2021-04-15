Evicted by critics in the first installment of the season, Real Madrid is eleven games away from the Champions League double. One point from the leadership in the domestic tournament with eight days remaining, Chamartín’s team again treads the semifinals of the maximum continental competition after the lesson of sacrifice they gave against Liverpool at Anfield. Chelsea, to which the whites they will receive on April 27 at the Alfredo Di Stéfano and will visit on May 5 at Stamford Bridge, is the last hurdle on the way to the final of Istanbul. A tough and leathery rival, armored since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel to the bench, who boasts of the only ‘orejona’ that appears in the showcases of the three applicants who share space with the thirteen times king of Europe in this round full of ‘new rich ‘in which the whites defend the pride of the old titans of the continent and help balance the accounts of the entity.

When analyzing how they have reached this situation, it is impossible to escape the multiple setbacks that the hosts of Zinedine Zidane have had to face since the course began. Struck over and over by injuries –50 mishaps that have affected almost the entire workforce– and the coronavirus, Real Madrid has faced encounters with up to nine casualties, forcing the Marseillais to a recurring tailoring work to sew a team that was in the bones for many weeks and still heavily decimated. To this must be added the exits of Jovic and Odegaard in the winter market and the low performance of many substitutes that led the technician to park the rotations and squeeze the spinal column of a block that walked on the wire in November.

Last of his group after skating against Shakhtar, he saved his life ‘in extremis’ in Mönchengladbach and set the course in the double duel against Inter, but he approached the scaffold again, falling in Ukraine. With the pass to the second round hanging by a thread, he completed a triple somersault by beating Marco Rose’s colts in the last meeting of the group stage and benefited from Shakhtar’s draw against Inter to finish first and get one more cross. favorable to Atalanta who resolved with authority. The same that he wore against Liverpool in a tie in which Zidane took out his most Italian vein in the return after the favorable 3-1 of the first leg and again offered imaginative solutions to compensate for the damage of a bloody traffic like few others.

Constant pirouettes



An orphan with a more right-winger than the unreliable Odriozola, he opted for Valverde, who played his physique with his ankle like a boot and had to infiltrate to contain Mané’s onslaught. Suffice it to say that the Uruguayan was the seventh occupant of that demarcation so far this campaign to sum up the pirouettes that Zidane has had to undertake to keep his team on their feet. The reconversion of the Uruguayan brave completed a setback of circumstances at Anfield, where Real Madrid weathered the offensive trident that a couple of years ago devastated Europe in its wake with a single healthy member of its bells rearguard: Mendy. As squires of Courtois, proud, they were Nacho and Militao, the last in line, who gave a self-sufficient recital. The youth squad has plenty of trade and commitment. Their conditions in no way detract from those of Sergio Ramos and Varane. He is completing the best season of his life. The Brazilian, designated since he landed in Chamartín in exchange for 50 million euros, has cleared up the doubts that existed about its rennet with three breed shows in eight days of brutal demand. His performances give peace to the club and put pressure on the captain, whose renewal is still stopped, and Varane, who ends his contract next season.

Nacho and Militao’s response to a major challenge is reminiscent of the solvency with which Lucas Vázquez responded to the challenge of alleviating Carvajal’s continuous absences. The Leganés footballer leads, with 160, the count of days in the dry dock that Real Madrid players have remained this season: 1,124 altogether, a real outrage.

Without key figures like Sergio Ramos, Hazard or Carvajal himself, the Whites have come out ahead, with Zidane showing off his skills as a strategist. It is hilarious that some still call him a simple aligner and group manager, since its eleven demonstrates a bouquet of solutions worthy of the best architect. Relying on the old guard, but also rehabilitating Asensio, redirecting Vinicius and managing resources as needed, the French coach keeps his team in a privileged situation and will play his fourth semifinals of the Champions League in five years at the helm of Real Madrid. It is still possible that the building collapses with a more than notorious fatigue and ends up closing the year in white, but the whole of Chamartín and its technician have given a kind of character and resilience.