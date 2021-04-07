The resigned head of Tuva, Sholban Kara-oola, recorded a farewell video message, thanked fellow citizens, the president and the government of Russia. The entry was posted in his Instagram…

“I tried my best. Probably, history will judge how much we managed to do, how many mistakes and shortcomings there were. But, the Almighty sees, my voter will appreciate how successful our efforts were, ”the politician noted.

According to him, he made the decision to resign on his own and presented “his firm position” to the head of state. “I am grateful to Vladimir Vladimirovich [Путину] for full understanding, assessment and trust to continue serving the country, “added Kara-oola, noting that it is most important for him to maintain stability and harmony in the region,” not to harm or destroy what has been created. ” He did not name the reason why he wanted to leave the post.

On April 7, Putin accepted the voluntary resignation of Sholban Kara-ool. His duties will be temporarily performed by the former mayor of Kyzyl, Vladislav Khovalyg, who is going to implement an individual plan for the socio-economic development of Tuva.