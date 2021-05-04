Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi agreed on Tuesday to the resignation of Minister of Health and Environment Hassan Al-Tamimi in the wake of the Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital fire in Baghdad, which killed and wounded dozens.

A statement of the Prime Minister’s Office quoted that “Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi approved the request for the resignation of Minister of Health and Environment Hassan Al-Tamimi.”

The statement indicated that this resignation came after the issuance of the report on the investigation committee that was formed against the backdrop of the Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital fire.

The committee’s report recommended imposing penalties on the director of Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital, his administrative assistant, and the civil defense official, and exempting the Director General of Al-Rusafa Health, the eastern side of Baghdad, where the hospital is located.

A fire broke out at the beginning of last week at the Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital, designated for those infected with the Coronavirus, in Baghdad, killing more than eighty people and wounding at least 110.





