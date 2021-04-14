Tokyo (AFP) – announced Japanese Toshiba Group Today, Wednesday, its chairman, Nobuaki Kurumatani, resigned, amid reports of internal troubles following an offer to buy from a private equity fund. The resignation came as two other funds were reported to be considering submitting their own offers to the Japanese group, which could add to the intensity of the confrontation.

Toshiba said in a statement that the board of directors had accepted Kurumatani’s resignation, without giving details of the reason for his request to step down. She said Satoshi Tsunakawa would succeed him. The move comes at a time when board members are raising questions about a takeover offer from CVC Capital Partners, whose Japanese subsidiary Kurumatani previously headed its operations. And media outlets reported that the private equity firm was offering a deal in excess of $ 20 billion, noting that some in Toshiba believe that this amount is very small.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that another private equity fund, KKR, was planning to make a larger bid. Bloomberg reported that Canadian asset management firm Brookfield is also considering bidding. Toshiba confirmed last week that it had received an offer from CVC Capital Partners that would acquire Toshiba as a private subsidiary. De-listing the group from the stock market could lead to faster decision-making by Toshiba management, which has recently clashed with shareholders. It could also allow the giant group to focus resources on renewable energies and other essential businesses.

Toshiba and CVC have close ties. Kurumatani worked at the fund between 2017 and 2018, where he held a senior executive position, and is currently the external director of Toshiba’s board of directors. Media reported that this rapprochement caused concern.

Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners, said Kurumatani’s departure would “remove the uncertainty about a potential conflict of interest.” “This will also force the board to search for other offers that are in the interest of shareholders,” Agence France-Presse reported. He added that it is “a very difficult situation at the present time.”