One week after the Unitary Platform finally decided to request technical assistance from the National Electoral Council (CNE) to organize the primaries of the Venezuelan opposition, the Chavista members of the Electoral Power board -majority-, chaired by Pedro Calzadilla, along with their principals and substitutes, has decided to present his resignation in full before the Legislative Power.

The information was released by the National Assembly itself, controlled by Chavismo and chaired by Jorge Rodríguez, when publishing the agenda for the session this Thursday, June 15. By accepting the resignation of the outgoing board, the plenary now has the mandate to activate the constitutional procedure and convene the Electoral Nominations Committee, which must organize the round of consultations for the integration of a new board of the Electoral Power.

Neither the director Pedro Calzadilla, nor the rest of the rectors –in which there is a certain opposition presence, and with generally moderate figures-, have disclosed, so far, the reasons for their resignation. It is said that the outgoing management team would give way to political chips of a harder line.

The resignation of the current director of the National Electoral Council supposes the definitive end of the opposition’s aspiration to organize a consultation with the technical assistance of the Electoral Power, as confirmed by some sources consulted, among other things because now they do not give the deadlines for the October 22 call.

The appointment of the board of the outgoing CNE, in 2020, was the result of a hard-fought struggle between Chavismo and the opposition, at a time when the government of Nicolás Maduro was still the subject of a strong international siege and harsh questioning. , with a very high reputational cost for its members.

There were many people who celebrated his appointment, and who pondered his preparation, apparently balanced and reasonable, as an achievement of political negotiation. In the ranks of this CNE, in addition to some traditional Chavismo figures, who made up a majority on the board, were, among others, Enrique Márquez, a well-known leader of the opposition party Un Nuevo Tiempo, who was its vice president, the union leader León Arismendi, and Roberto Picón, a connoisseur of electoral mechanics.

Neither Márquez, nor the rest of the main rectors and minority alternates of the opposition, resigned from their positions, but, being a minority, they cannot make decisions in the collegiate body, specifying their liquidation.

This CNE organized, with some calm, the elections of governors and mayors of 2021. The Chavista ruling party then needed to offer a sample of breadth to decompress international pressures, and a subnational regional election was an ideal space for a limited openness experiment. The promoter of this political operation – and the current one as well – is Jorge Rodríguez, who 15 years ago was also rector of the CNE, and who knows the ins and outs of the institution in depth.

The change in the CNE leadership now becomes an exclusive problem for the opposition parties grouped in the Unitary Platform. Its Electoral Commission, chaired by Jesús María Casal, must make pressing decisions. There remains, as an option, the path of organizing the primaries on its own, assuming all the logistics and the technological challenge. According to the sources, there would still be time to embark on that path, which is defended by many anti-Chavista activists.

Some primaries made on their own, the experts report, would cost the Platform twice as much as one agreed with the CNE, and money is not abundant. Some opposition politicians believe that it is feasible to do it, but note that with it the risks of unilateral sabotage by the Chavista militancy increase, and even the possible challenge of the process in court in the event of any incident. Except for María Corina Machado, from Vente Venezuela, and Andrés Velásquez, from the Radical Cause, almost all opposition bodies and parties preferred to agree with the Electoral Power on the technical organization.

Meanwhile, Chavismo works serenely in the regions and hamlets of the country in the preparation of its local cells, the well-known UBCH -Bolívar and Chávez Battle Units-, and its mechanisms for dragging votes -called the 1X10- with the stopwatch ticking. hand in hand, with control of the times, waiting for a possible advance of the elections.

In the latest installments of his program With the Gavel Giving, broadcast every Wednesday by the state-owned Venezolana de Televisión, Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, and number two of the regime, has predicted that the opposition primaries will not take place; He has warned the opposition leaders that without the CNE it will be impossible to hold the consultation, and has declared on several occasions that the Chavista government “is not going to organize elections to lose them. We are going to the presidential elections to win.”

