Cuca Gamarra (PP) speaks with Vox deputy Juan Luis Steegman of Vox during the Permanent Deputation of Congress in Madrid in summer 2020. ANDREA COMAS

The Vox crisis worsens. Added to the departure of the spokesman for his parliamentary group, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, is the resignation of the doctor Juan Luis Steegmann, who was supposed to occupy the seat that he has left vacant. Steegmann has also resigned as a member of the National Executive Committee (CEE), the highest body of the party after the general assembly, of which he was a member. Days after the July 23 elections, in which the ultra party lost 19 of its 52 seats, the CEN held a “stormy meeting” in which the doctor was very critical of the way in which the vice president of Political Action, Jorge Buxadé, had directed the electoral campaign, according to Vox sources.

For several days there has been speculation about the ultra formation with which the respected hematologist would not occupy the seat that Espinosa de los Monteros had vacated and that corresponded to him as number six on the Vox list for Madrid. The resignation has been confirmed this Thursday through a message that Steegmann himself has addressed to the president of the party, Santiago Abascal, and that has been advanced by digital freedom.

“On July 24, the door closed to continue being a deputy, and it was the reason that I submitted my resignation to the Vox national executive committee,” the text states. “Now the door of Congress opens again, but I am not going to enter through it,” he adds, after describing the resignation of Espinosa de los Monteros as “sad and surprising”, to whom he expresses his “deep admiration”, stressing that his role “has been essential for the stage of the 52 of Vox [en alusión al número de escaños que tenía el grupo] be one of the most important in my life.”

In his letter, Steegmann does not explain the reason why he is resigning from being a deputy, but his words of praise for the former spokesman for the Parliamentary Group make it clear that he aligns himself with him in distancing himself from the party leadership, which controls the vice president of Political Action Jorge Buxadé.

After thanking Abascal “with loyalty, sincerity and affection” for having given him the opportunity to have been part of the Congress of Deputies –which he has done, he adds, “trying to ensure that the dignity of the position translates into the best service to the health of the Spaniards, to Spain, and to Vox”– says goodbye to the party leader with these words: “Thanking you from the bottom of my heart for whatever you need and Vox requires”.

Steegmann, a prestigious 68-year-old hematologist who chairs the Spanish foundation for the cure of chronic myeloid leukemia, joined Vox due to his personal relationship with Abascal, whom he met because they both met in a cafeteria near the La Princesa hospital in Madrid, where the first one worked. Spokesman for the ultra group in the Congressional Health Commission, he played a leading role during the pandemic, when he confronted then-minister Salvador Illa. However, his defense of the need to get vaccinated against Covid earned him the hostility of the most fanatical sectors of the party, who mounted a campaign on social networks accusing him of having sold out to pharmaceutical companies. Despite his friendship with the doctor, Abascal refused to reveal whether he had been immunized so as not to face the anti-vaccination.

After Steegmann’s resignation, the next on the list is former deputy Carla Toscano, who was also left out of Congress due to the loss of Vox seats and who in the last legislature had ephemeral glory for accusing the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, that his only merit to reach the Government had been to have “studied Pablo Iglesias in depth”, then vice president and leader of Podemos.