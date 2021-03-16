The strong aftershocks of the political earthquake generated after the presentation of the PSOE and Ciudadanos no-confidence motions continue without altering the course taken by the regional coordinator of Cs, Ana Martínez Vidal. There will be no change of plans after the resignation of Carlos Cuadrado, who yesterday resigned his post as deputy secretary general of Citizens at the meeting of the party’s national executive held in Madrid. Cuadrado was the great supporter of Ana Martínez Vidal in Cs and the brain of the motion of censure against the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras. He also left his position at Cs José María Espejo, Head of Organization. Both, however, continue in the Executive of the orange formation.

The former vice-secretary, who was already signaled by the fiasco of the Catalan elections, was in Murcia last Tuesday obtaining the signature of the deputies in the Regional Assembly and the councilors of the Murcia City Council for the two motions of censure that were presented the following day . The murcian guirigay “has influenced, logically” the resignation of Carlos Cuadrado, but so have “the Catalan elections” and all “a host of circumstances”, according to the regional coordinator of Cs and member of the national Executive, Ana Martínez Vidal. In his opinion, Cuadrado “is just one more member of the party. And the entire party has reiterated the need to make motions in the Region. If not, they would withdraw. I am where I was.

“The motion of censure was a bad idea and has been carried out in an embarrassing way,” said Toni Cantó yesterday.



The Executive of Cs reaffirmed yesterday by majority the advisability of “going ahead” with the motions of censure in the Region “because they are more necessary than ever in view of the events. After the ‘vaccinate’, which by itself justified this motion, the PP adds three defectors, which for me is the largest case of political corruption in the history of democracy in the Region. Another political project is necessary, “reiterated Martínez Vidal, who left the meeting before it ended to return to the Region to” prepare the speech “tomorrow during the motion of no confidence in the Regional Assembly.

A “ridiculous” decision



The situation in the Region was very present throughout the Executive. In fact, the president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, appeared later to show her support for “the comrades from Murcia” and the motions of censure, which “are justified by corruption. However, there were also critical voices with the decision taken in the Region of Murcia, such as that of the national deputy Toni Cantó, who announced his departure from the party. “I am concerned first of all, of course, with withdrawing that ridiculous vote of no confidence that we have carried out, which was a bad idea and which, above all, has been carried out in an absolutely embarrassing way. There were other ways of doing things. We could have left the Government (of Murcia) in principle. Whoever did not have in mind that the subsequent consequences could occur, it seems to me that they should not be in a position of the relevance of the Permanent Committee of the party, “said Cantó.

Martínez Vidal: «There are pressures, but I feel strong and I will carry on until the last day» The regional coordinator of Citizens in the Region of Murcia, Ana Martínez Vidal, continues to hold tightly to the idea of ​​evicting Fernando López Miras from the Palacio de San Esteban. This is what he said yesterday to THE TRUTH after the Executive: «I understand that there are many pressures, that there is a lot at stake and there are many interests. But I have confined myself to my speech on Thursday in the Regional Assembly, and what I want is for each deputy to retreat. Let them choose between corruption and dignity. Until the last minute I am going to defend not my candidacy as president, but a political project in which I believe. A government with three defectors and supported by Vox is not the government that Murcians deserve, “he explained. In addition, Ana Martínez Vidal said that she is “calm” to face the next decisive days, in which the political horizon of the Region of Murcia must be clarified. «I know that it is a difficult moment, a moment in which there is a lot of pressure and a lot of interested comments, a lot of desire to squander my image. But I feel strong and I will continue until the last day, “he made clear. In addition, during the trip back to Murcia, Martínez Vidal wrote on his personal Twitter account that “there is not a single day that I regret being part of this match. In tough times, that’s when you have to step up. I will always be and will be Citizens. Inés Arrimadas, you are our pride ».

Álvarez also assures in the allegations that the Cs leader “coerced” them “With strong coercion and misinformation I was forced, like others, to sign the motion with which we did not agree, due to party discipline, as we were repeatedly insisted on.” These are part of the allegations that the orange deputy and new Minister of Employment, Research and Universities, Francisco Álvarez, have presented to the file opened by Citizens, and that coincide with those that Valle Miguélez and Isabel Franco have also presented. According to ‘Ok Diario’, Francisco Álvarez accuses Carlos Cuadrado of resorting to “deception” to gather support for the motion of censure. According to Álvarez, the Ciudadanos leader gathered the members of the orange formation and demanded their signature for the motion on the pretext that there was “fear” of an electoral advance in the Region. “With exalted manners we were insistently required to sign,” he says.