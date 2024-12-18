Real Zaragoza is going through a very bad streak. The Aragonese team has gone nine games without winning and in this Tuesday’s duel against Real Oviedo They allowed themselves to come back from 2-0 that ended with victory for the Asturian team in the last breath.

After the match, the coach, Víctor Fernández, presented his resignation in full press conference: “I am the first one to step in. I am from Zaragoza, I am a Zaragoza fan, I suffer with Zaragoza… I’m obviously not being good enough. to change a situation that is already going on for too long.

The Aragonese coach considers that “it is not defensible to add four points out of 24” and he was blunt: “I’m going to tell the president clearly, that I park on the side without any problem. There won’t be any type of problem with me as a Zaragoza fan. “I suffer more than anyone else and if they say ‘good night, thank you and goodbye’ to me, it will be ‘good night, thank you and goodbye’.”

“I have tried, I have tried everything in every way, with everything that a coach can contribute to a team. There is nothing more to say, it is that way. It is a question of responsibility, it is no longer a question of commitment or selfishness or economic interest.. I have nothing to demand from the club,” he said.

Hours after that forceful press conference, Víctor Fernández has not changed his mind and he remains convinced that his time in charge of Real Zaragoza must end here.