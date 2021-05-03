The residents of the district of Zarzadilla de Totana have a new leisure and recreation area after the adaptation of a 6,900 square meter space, which had been in disuse for years, located next to the sports center and the council school. In recent months the agricultural workers of the county councils have transformed this place with the creation of a botanical garden in the central part, in which they have planted 35 autochthonous species of trees and shrubs, and have installed wooden benches for the rest of the neighbors in this natural environment.

In the intervention, carried out jointly by the councils of Local Development and Townships, another recreation area has been delimited that has shade trees, barbecues and picnic tables, a laundry room and two petanque courts. About 60 trees of different species and 500 shrubs have been planted for the formation of hedges. The project, budgeted at 50,000 euros, still needs to be completed with the adaptation of the adjacent soccer field.

The pediatric mayor of Zarzadilla de Totana, Bartolomé Navarro, was very satisfied with the result of the municipal intervention. He said in statements to THE TRUTH that older people can now enjoy adequate and ample space to walk and rest that the district lacked. “Before they had to hit the road,” he said. “We are going to make a lot of use of the barbecues and the petanque area”, and the football field will be used especially by the younger ones, he added.

The Department of Parks and Gardens has planted 549 specimens in the last six months in different parts of the municipality



Woodland Master Plan



The councilor for Pedanías, Parks and Gardens, Antonio Navarro, explained that the City Council is finalizing the drafting of a Master Plan for Urban Trees to set the “necessary measures to safeguard and expand the protection of green spaces.” He specified that the objectives are to ensure sustainability and contribute to creating a diverse urban landscape, “since each neighborhood has its uniqueness and trees contribute to it in a very important way.”

Navarro stated that it is also intended to respect the natural morphology of the specimens and avoid pruning that drastically modify their structure. His department has carried out an inventory and assessed the condition of the city’s trees to “identify risk elements, apply corrective measures and monitor them.”

The mayor highlighted that in the last six months 549 trees of different species have been planted in different areas of the municipality such as the districts of Campillo, La Hoya and Purias, La Viña or Las Alamedas.