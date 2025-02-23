«Have you ever heard someone say ‘What a shame the mother of this Etarra!’ This is what happened here with the families of the terrorists of the 17th, ”says María Jesús in front of the Ripoll City Council, just a few days after one of the jihadists, Mohamed Houli … appeared in Congress and after a few hours of the failure of the motion of censure against its mayor, Sílvia Orriols. «Before arriving, The politicians here worried more about the surroundings of the jihadists than for the victims», Reproaches Julio. In this Catalan municipality of almost 11,000 inhabitants, the cell was created that, after the explosion of the Alcanar house, where they manufactured tatp – explosive known as ‘the mother of Satan’ – perpetrated the attacks of Barcelona and Cambrils. «The Ripoll wound is still open and it will take years to heal», He predicts. It was not until August last year, after seven years from the attacks, when in Ripoll, for the first time, an act of tribute was held.

«They were protected to such an extent – with the excuse of avoiding stigmatizing the Muslim community – that a whole town was silenced. It was me who applied a sanitary cord, ”he explains Yolanda Ortizwho was in Las Ramblas, along with his mother and children Iván and Daniela, 10 and 4 years old, when the vans of Younes Abouyaaqoub overwhelmed dozens of pedestrians, killing 14 of them and hurting more than a hundred. In his escape, the terrorist murdered another young man, Pau Pérez, to steal the car and thus escape from the Catalan capital, until the Mossos finally killed him in a road of Subirats, 50 kilometers from Barcelona, ​​four days Then, on August 21, 2017.

Two years later, the first day of the Institute of Iván, his parents decided to accompany him. «Upon arriving at the door we arrived at Younes’s brother. We didn’t know anything and imagine how we stayed, ”recalls Yolanda now. They were going to be classmates. “Ivan was afraid that his friends would do something, and he, the same, for being who he was,” the parent points out, in a few meters from the basketball court where those “poor boys” met – as they referred to young jihadists after the massacre – before radicalizing. In the school environment, despite the knowledge of those responsible for the center, there was no prior notice, and Nor any intervention to manage coexistence between victim and the brother of the jihadist. “Fortunately the children knew how to take it,” she celebrates, while the father shows a photo of both in graduation.

Life in Ripoll

It is an exceptional case because Javier Martínez, father of the child under three murdered in La Rambla, tried, without success, to meet with the Younes parent. “He did not want,” he explains, “He believes that his son is a martyr, and that what he did is fine.” «The authors of the 17th left Ripoll. They studied and worked here and betrayed us, ”he says Manel RoquerRetired former, who is now dedicated to training young people from the municipality. «If they come to Ripoll they have the same right as us to make a living honestly, but they are hurting: outside“, ditch.

“Require more security is extreme right?” Question a neighbor of the municipality, which claims the closure of the mosque

It was that kind of spiral of silence, sponsored by the municipal government of Junts, which ended up crystallizing in a majority support of the ripollemen to Orriols, who won the elections in May 2023, among criticism for captaining a party, Aliança Catalan, « xenophobic and extreme right ». “Is demanding more security of extreme right?” Questiones Josep Arcarons, owner of El Molí, a inn that is located in Sant Eudald square. «Do you tell you a secret? Sylvia Orriols will be president of Catalonia, ”slides on the other side of the bar, in the middle of the hustle Annour Mosquewhere the brain of the jihadist cell, Abdelbaki is Satty, he exercised as a magnetstill open: “From there the murderers came out, how is it possible?”

Who until recently presided over the Ripoll Islamic Community, Ali Yassinetells the doors of the place of worship that the Consistory “has already tried to close it”, although without success. As a neighbor, he points out that everything “is calm.” After the prayer of 13.00, Rashid Secunda: “Well, well, coexistence well.” Together with his family, he arrived in the town from her native Morocco a year and a half ago, and now she works in construction, she says. Beside him, Mohamed, with difficulties to express himself in Spanish or Catalan, smiles. Only a few months ago it has been installed in the municipality. The same happens to Marian. “Only Arabic,” he answers when asked, with a big smile. Yes it manages to explain, at the gates of the school, which has two children, to whom he will collect.

Rejection

The same does not happen with a group of young people who, past at noon, congregate in the Plaza del Monasterio, next to the City Council. Abdul has been living in Ripoll for almost five years, and Ali “five or six months.” They are 19 years old, and, in their cases, they claim to have noticed a certain rejection for being Moroccan. Beside him, Laura, a young woman of Colombian origin, with a girl of just over a month, who sleeps in the cart. For a time he worked on the cleaning services of the municipality, although he now has no job. All of them They regret that the foreign population is linked –Which in Ripoll exceeds 15 percent – With insecurity And, except Laura, they prefer not to be photographed, so that they are not indicated.

“I don’t care if he is a Christian or Muslim, what I want is to live in peace,” says Josep Lluís, bread bar in hand, on Sant Pere street. The truth is that, after the attacks, the distrust of the Maghreb community extended in the municipality.

Even those who claim not to have voted for Orriols, such as Julio, believe that the way in which the mayor of Junts, Jordi Munell – “and the rest of the matches,” he said – faced that the members of the cell, of Maghreb origin – Exception Houli , born in Ceuta – they had raised and radicalized in Ripoll, meant the origin of discomfort. “Do you know what it is to work every day, and cross with their families, and that they hold you with your eyes?” Questiona Ortiz, “or have to spend every day here and remember again and again what he has past? ”He says on the basketball court. «No one asked me how I was or if I needed anything», He laments. It was like that until the arrival of Orriols. It is the feeling of many Ripoll neighbors who opted for the candidate of Aliança Catalan in the last municipal and that, after failing the attempt to snatch the mayor’s office, they celebrate that he will continue to lead the session. The most repeated claim for many of them: “We want more security.”