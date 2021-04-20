“We want to start talking about deadlines.” Meetings, meetings and more meetings. The residents of the southernmost neighborhoods of the capital have been consulted for a few months, within the framework of the South Connection project, for the actions they believe are necessary to regenerate and improve the life of their neighborhoods, taking advantage of the fact that the Pisuerga passes through Valladolid or , rather, that the burying of the railroad and the suturing of the wound that the tracks have historically supposed pass next to their houses. However, once the tunnel has seen the light at the entrance to the Carmen station, they also begin to ask for something that they have been missing for a long time: «Concreción».

“Start talking about specific projects and establish a monitoring table and a direct communication channel with the City Council to be informed of progress.” This is one of the claims that Jorge Estebaranz, president of the Association of Neighbors of Santiago el Mayor, made clear yesterday during the meeting he held, together with his counterparts from other citizen entities, with the new mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano ; the vice mayor, Mario Gómez; the councilor for Economic Management and Citizen Security, Enrique Lorca, and the mayor of Pedanías and Barrios, Human Resources and Urban Development. The meeting, requested by the neighborhood groups themselves, was attended by representatives, in addition to those of Santiago el Mayor, del Carmen, Barrio del Progreso, San Pío X, Ronda Sur, La Purísima Barriomar and Ermita del Rosario. All of them appreciated the disposition shown by the new councilor, after collecting the glove thrown to keep this appointment, coinciding with the beginning of this new stage in La Glorieta.

Serrano points out that his team is still making a “composition of place” and ensures that there will be regular meetings



«I understand that whoever does not put horizons on your demands, especially when they are historical demands, ends up causing the neighbors to despair; but we have been at the head of the Government for a few weeks and we are still making a composition of the place of the situation “, defended Serrano to questions of THE TRUTH. The first mayor was, however, willing to “call them regularly, them and other groups, to inform them in detail of the progress that is taking place”, although this communication channel and its periodicity were not fixed yesterday. “I am going to be very above that and their specific needs, which is what we are going to deal with now,” the mayor pointed out just before the start of the meeting.

The councilor reiterates that on part of the land occupied by the roads there will be a pedestrian boulevard



List of requests



And that is precisely what the neighborhood representatives did throughout the session: to return again to the historical deficiencies that their neighborhoods present, without forgetting the occasional new problem. Among all these demands have paraded the lack of buses, surveillance and security and street cleaning as some of the most common problems in the area. “It is not acceptable that the street sweepers have told me that they had to collect 150 liter bottles of beer this morning around the Artillery Barracks,” denounced Paquita López, representing Carmelite residents. The absence of sidewalks in some points or of large infrastructures, green areas and facilities, which function as poles of attraction for the area, have also crept into the conversation.

In this sense, Serrano, who has defended, in the face of criticism from the PP, “yes having a municipality project” has advocated “a harmonious and egalitarian growth of the municipality, in order to combat the abandonment of neighborhoods and districts, from management that is transparent and does not forget about mobility ”. However, before carrying out actions, he pointed out the need to know in depth the budgetary situation of the Consistory. He did reiterate his desire to build a large boulevard on the land released by the burial, as the project that the popular left on the table already envisaged.