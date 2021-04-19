The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, together with the vice mayor, Mario Gómez and the councilors Ainhoa ​​Sánchez and Enrique Lorca, held this Monday a meeting with representatives of the neighborhood associations of the southern area: Carmelitanos, Santiago el Mayor, Barrio del Progreso, San Pío X, Ronda Sur, La Purísima Barriomar and Ermita del Rosario.

«Lack of buses, surveillance and cleaning of streets and lots“Were some of the common problems exposed by the neighborhood representatives, the vast majority denounced” for years, “according to municipal sources in a statement.

The mayor replied that the objective is that the municipality advances from the equality of territories, and also from regeneration, transparency, sustainability and mobility. In this sense, Serrano advocated a harmonious growth of the municipality in order to combat the abandonment of neighborhoods and districts and to tackle “obsolete facilities” such as educational centers.

The neighborhood representatives, in addition to raising their historical demands, were also interested in the project to be developed in the area freed by the train tracks, where a pedestrian boulevard is proposed. Likewise, from Santiago el Mayor the construction of a sports center was proposed, moving the Dance Conservatory and a new public IES. Likewise, from the Association of the Hermitage of Rosario, the need for sidewalks was exposed, a claim that has been going on for years, because they do not exist either towards Garres or Murcia and those that exist “are impassable.