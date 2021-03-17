The passage of the trains through the underground tunnel at the entrance to Murcia –which happened for the first time last Wednesday– was joined by another milestone yesterday that will be written in capital letters in the history of the neighborhood struggle in the southern neighborhoods of the city: at noon, Adif opened the first pedestrian crossing so that the residents of Santiago el Mayor, Infante Juan Manuel and Carmen could cross without tracks or trains from one side to the other on the old railway line.

The inhabitants of these neighborhoods have had to wait for more than 150 years to feel like neighbors again by proximity, and they will do so from Calle Ojós (in Santiago el Mayor) to Calle Pintor Muñoz Barberán, in Infante. They are slightly more than twenty meters, but they were celebrated in style, when the news of the opening spread, by those who were able to approach the new step.

The moment in which the workers removed the tapes that impeded the passage of the citizens was celebrated by all those present with applause and shouts of “yes we can!” Members of the Pro-Burying Platform did not miss the appointment.

Those who opened it sounded horns and chanted songs like “Yes, we can” and “Not one step back.”



The first steps on the tracks were accompanied by chants and horns: “We are going to achieve the burial”, “always forward, not a step back”, while the neighbors congratulated each other for having achieved the burying of the train as it passed through the center of Murcia. At the same time that pedestrians crossed, on the sides, behind the construction fences, you can still see the train tracks, cut and waiting to be removed.

Gallery.

Martinez Bueso

“This is a historic moment for us,” celebrated Francisco Zara, a resident of Santiago El Mayor, who, after living all his life in this neighborhood, stressed that “after more than 150 years, we can finally pass without a trace of the train tracks ».

A catwalk to oblivion



For many, the opening has been a pleasant surprise, as reported by María Dolores López. “My mother and I were passing by when we found out that they were opening now, so we stayed to see it,” he said and indicated that they were waiting with “great enthusiasm” to cross and get to his house, which is the other next to the now buried train tracks. “We don’t ride anymore,” said María Dolores, referring to the elevator they had to go up to get to the catwalk that took them to the other side of the neighborhood, and through which “a lot of people passed, especially when the children went out. from school, ”he recalled.

A footbridge that is still mounted, about 50 meters from this first pedestrian crossing, waiting for Adif to decide when to dismantle it. In a recent visit to Murcia, the Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Pedro Saura, commented that there was no scheduled date. “It depends on Adif’s needs,” he said.

Some pedestrians who walked through the area did not hesitate to wait for the tape to be removed to be able to premiere the itinerary



Having this section of street means giving life to the neighborhood, making the daily life of many of the citizens of the area easier. “We have been crossing the catwalk for two years and it is very annoying, with so many stairs and queues to catch the elevator,” said Francisco Zara, who from the door of his house has been watching the tracks all his life.

“In the elevator of the walkway, only one person can climb and in the queue the safety distance was not kept,” they reported, one of the most common problems that these neighbors suffered from day to day since the pandemic arrived, since “due to at least 200 children rode in the same elevator in just one hour, without disinfecting before ”.

Has it been opened yet? I’m going to go through there ”, said Mari Carmen Arnau, who was getting ready, after leaving work, to climb the stairs of the catwalk to cross. “This is a relief for everyone, many people in wheelchairs will greatly appreciate it,” said this neighbor when she thought about all the facilities that the inhabitants of Santiago el Mayor will have from this moment on.

More than three decades have lasted the struggle of the residents of the southern neighborhoods of the capital to achieve the burial of the railroad tracks as they pass through Murcia. It has been years and years of collective work to convince both the institutions and the public that sewing the city was possible and necessary.

Absolution of the three young men



On the other hand, this afternoon, starting at 7:00 p.m., the Association for the Absolution of Young People of the Vías will hold a walk-rally from the level crossing of Santiago el Mayor to Alfonso X el Sabio to demand the acquittal of the three young people who are indicted for participating in one of the protests.