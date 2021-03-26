The Department of the Environment of Molina de Segura and the Association of Neighbors of La Ribera de Molina carry out restoration and plantation in the river Segura, in the area of ​​Las Peñetas. During several Sundays this month the residents are cutting the canes for their subsequent removal by the City Council, and they are proceeding to plant more than two hundred native riverside trees donated by the Consistory.

This Sunday, March 28, they are planting again. With great enthusiasm and motivation, the neighbors are cutting and removing the cane, as an invasive species that prevents the natural regeneration of the river, and that are removed with a crane and a truck by the operators of the Municipal Warehouse.

Instead, indigenous riverside species are being planted, among them: 50 poplars, 50 ash trees, 30 elms, 30 hackberries, 10 willows or wicker trees, 20 vites, 20 ballads, and 25 coriarias. In addition, the operator for the conservation of the natural spaces of Molina de Segura, Roque Nieto, has proceeded to the installation of drip irrigation to improve and facilitate the growth of the plant, and will monitor the plantation, for subsequent improvement interventions .

According to the Councilor for the Environment, Mariano Vicente Albaladejo, “we value very positively the concern and interest of the residents of La Ribera de Molina in improving their natural environment and in restoring the Segura River as a backbone of the economy of this district, a economy based on a rich agriculture installed in the Vega del Segura ».

The councilor explained that they requested the authorization and collaboration of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, the competent body in the actions on the Segura river. These actions are framed in the Annual program for the conservation and improvement of the groves and banks of the Segura river in the municipality of Molina de Segura.